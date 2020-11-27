Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Defended Meghan Markle's Decision to Share Her Pregnancy Loss Story

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • The piece, published in the New York Times, was deeply personal and detailed Meghan's experience with pregnancy loss while advocating for more open discussion around the subject.
      • Some have criticized the essay, but Chrissy Teigen, who also experienced a pregnancy loss this year, took to Twitter to defend Meghan's decision to write the op-ed.

        Earlier this week, Meghan Markle revealed in a deeply personal op-ed for the New York Times that she suffered a pregnancy loss over the summer. In her piece, Meghan described the exact moment she realized she was losing her second child, as well as her experiences receiving the news alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

        While the response to Meghan's candid and powerful op-ed has been mostly positive, there are some who have criticized her decision to write the piece. As always, many of these critics took to Twitter to air their grievances.

        "Is anyone really questioning the pain and sheer awfulness of suffering a miscarriage, or are they perhaps criticising Meghan's decision to write a 1,000 word op-Ed about herself?" one such critic wrote about the article. "What does it add to the resources already available for those who go through a tragedy like this?"

        The sentiment was a response to another tweet that read, "Meghan Markle won't see the all of the nasty shit you write about her but your friends who have experienced miscarriages and the loss of a baby will."

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Chrissy Teigen, for one, was having none of the troll-y comment. According to E! Online, Chrissy retweeted the criticism, and, in a now-deleted tweet responded, "Award for today's absolute piece of sh*t goes to Marco Giannangeli. Congratulations, piece of sh*t."

        After deleting her scathing response, Chrissy tweeted, "Sorry forgot I'm trying to be nicer lol."

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Chrissy revealed her own experience with pregnancy loss earlier this year and has been candid about the grief and depression she's experienced since.

