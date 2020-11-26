Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Told the Royal Family About Her Miscarriage Before Her Op-Ed Was Published

By Kayleigh Roberts
wellington, new zealand october 28 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex laying wreath at the national war memorial on october 28, 2018 in wellington, new zealand the duke and duchess of sussex are on their official 16 day autumn tour visiting cities in australia, fiji, tonga and new zealand photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images
    • In the piece, which was published by the New York Times this week, Meghan described the moment she realized she was losing her second child and called for more open discussion of the issue of miscarriage.
          • According to ET, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, made a point of discussing the loss with his family before she published her piece.

            This week, Meghan Markle revealed in a deeply personal op-ed for the New York Times that she suffered a pregnancy loss earlier this year.

            Meghan opened up about the experience, which she described as "almost unbearable grief," candidly writing about the moment in July when she felt a "sharp cramp" while holding her one-year-old son, Archie, in their home in California.

            "I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she wrote. "Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal."

            While most of the world only learned of Harry and Meghan's loss with the publication of the op-ed, Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple made a point of discussing the pregnancy loss with the royal family before sharing their story publicly. Per ET Online:

            "Prior to the story being published, Prince Harry did discuss Meghan's miscarriage with his family, ET has learned. The Duke and Duchess also knew at the time of their loss that their story was something they wanted to eventually share publicly. It seems now was the right time."

            According to People, sources close to the royals say it's been a sad time for everyone in the family.

            "There is a lot of sadness around the family," the palace source said.

            Our thoughts are with Meghan, Harry, Archie, and all of their friends and loved ones.

