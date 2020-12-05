Today's Top Stories
1
Finally, a Holiday Film With a Disabled Lead
2
A Black Woman Needs to Fill Harris's Senate Seat
3
Cute Winter Gloves That'll Protect Your Hands
4
Gifts Under $20 That Are Meaningful and Affordable
5
Marley Twists to Inspire Your New Protective Style

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

The Queen Is Hiring a New Personal Assistant

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • If you dream job is working for the royal family, get your resume ready because the Queen is hiring.
    • The royal household posted a new opening on LinkedIn for a personal assistant to join the private secretary's office at Buckingham Palace.
      • The job will include lots of travel and will pay £35,000 a year.

        If you wish you could spend lots of time up close and personal with the royal family, your dream job just opened up. The Queen is looking for a new personal assistant to join the private secretary's office at Buckingham Palace—and the job sounds pretty amazing.

        According to the job post on LinkedIn, here's what the new personal assistant gig entails:

        "As part of the Central support team in the Private Secretary’s Office, you'll take on a role of unique variety. Providing comprehensive support to a Senior Manager, you'll prioritise and manage multiple requests, coordinate diaries, meetings and appointments, oversee efficient inbox management, minute-taking and draft correspondence.
        You'll have exposure across the organisation, liaising daily at a senior level and building relationships with colleagues and external organisations.
        You'll also assist with the efficient coordination of Government duty, liaising with stakeholders in the UK, Realms and Commonwealth to draft letters and other material.
        It's a fast paced and high profile environment, and you'll have responsibility from day one. Yet you'll rise to the challenge and will be proud of the part you play."

        What does a globetrotting, royal dream job like that pay, you ask? £35,000 a year. Not too shabby for a literal dream job.

        Related Stories
        Harry Was Mistaken for a Christmas Tree Salesman
        Jessica Mulroney Says Meghan FaceTimes Her A Lot

        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Charles and Camilla Restrict Comments on Twitter
        Harry Was Mistaken for a Christmas Tree Salesman
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Princess Diana's Butler Talks 'The Crown'
        Kate Rewore a Dress With a Sentimental History
        The Royals Refused to Fact Check 'The Crown'
        Charles' Friend Says 'The Crown' Is Propaganda
        Jessica Mulroney Says Meghan FaceTimes Her A Lot
        Kate Might Be Wearing This Gucci Blouse Backwards
        Kate Middleton Wears an Oversized Barbour Jacket
        The Queen Has Launched Her Own Gin