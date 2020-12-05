Prince Harry Was Mistaken for a Salesman While Out Buying the Sussex Family Christmas Tree

The Sussex family is going to be spending the Christmas holiday season at their new home in Montecito, California so Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went shopping recently for their family Christmas tree.

Although the Sussexes tried to plan their shopping outing for a time when the Christmas tree lot would be as empty as possible, another family was also there shopping when they arrived.

According to Twitter user @imaJaaaaaames, who claims to work at the lot where the couple shopped, a young boy ran up to Harry during the outing and adorably mistook him for a Christmas tree salesman.

According to Twitter user @imaJaaaaaames, the Sussexes planned their shopping trip carefully to avoid busy times, but there was still another family picking out their tree when Harry and Meghan arrived. Apparently, the family's young son did not recognize the royals—and actually thought Harry was a Christmas tree salesman.

"Meghan and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas Tree," @imaJaaaaaames wrote. "We had our lot empty when they got there - their agent promoted them a good time to come instead of us shutting it down. There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here not knowing who that is."

Too. Cute.

