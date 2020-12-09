Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter, is expecting her third child.

Mike Tindall, Zara's husband, announced the news on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

The Tindalls already have two daughters: 6-year-old Mia and 2-year-old Lena.

Some happy royal news this morning! Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter, is pregnant with her third child, husband and former rugby star Mike Tindall announced on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. The couple are already parents to two daughters: 6-year-old Mia, and 2-year-old Lena. Olympic equestrian Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne, married Mike in 2011.

"It's been a good week for me. Had a little scan last week—third Tindall on its way," Mike said on the latest episode of his podcast, as Sky reports. "I'll love it whether a boy or a girl—but please be a boy." He went on to joke with co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne about what to name the baby, saying, "We're not sure what to do—Covi or Covina—I don't know where to go with names."

Zara spoke previously about experiencing two miscarriages after the birth of oldest child Mia. In 2016, a spokesperson confirmed that the Tindalls, after announcing Zara's pregnancy with their second child, had lost their baby, as the BBC reports. In a 2018 feature in the Sunday Times, Zara revealed that she subsequently suffered another miscarriage, before she became pregnant with daughter Lena. "You don't talk about it because it's too raw," she said. "But as with everything, time's a great healer."

The new baby will be Princess Anne's fifth grandchild (Zara's brother, Peter Phillips, also has two daughters), and either the Queen's ninth or tenth great-grandchild, depending on whether Zara or Princess Eugenie gives birth first. As Zara is 18th in line to the throne, with daughters Mia and Lena 19th and 20th, the new arrival could be 21st in line—albeit very briefly, on the condition that Zara gives birth before Eugenie. Eugenie's child will be 11th in line to the throne, knocking Zara, Mia, Lena, and the third Tindall baby down a spot.

