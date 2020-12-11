Today's Top Stories
Actual Angel Dolly Parton Saved a Child Actor From an Oncoming Car

By Emily Dixon
  • Marie Claire cover star Dolly Parton stopped child actor Talia Hill from being hit by a car while filming Netflix movie Christmas on the Square.
  • Hill recalled the incident on Inside Edition, saying she found herself in the direct path of a car before Parton grabbed her and pulled her to safety.
  • "I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, 'I saved your life!'" Hill said.

    Who couldn't use a heartwarming story about literal real life angel Dolly Parton being an literal real life angel right about now? Well, as if saving our figurative lives by providing a constant source of joy and hope in humanity wasn't enough, Parton is now in the business of saving actual lives—or more specifically, the life of 9-year-old child actor Talia Hill.

    Hill, who acted in Parton's Netflix holiday movie Christmas on the Square, recalled her encounter with her guardian angel while appearing on Inside Edition, as People reports. Hill was interviewed alongside her two older siblings, Tristan and Tyson, who also had roles in the film.

    This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Talia recalled heading to get a hot chocolate during a break from filming before producers called cast members back to their places. While making her way back to her mark, Talia found herself in the direct path of a car—but luckily, someone grabbed her and pulled her back to safety. "I looked up and it was Dolly Parton," she said. "I was like, surprised, I was like [gasp]."

    "And she's like, 'Well, I am an angel, you know,'" Talia continued. "Cause she plays an angel in the movie. And I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, 'I saved your life!'"

    One more sweet recollection from Talia? "When Dolly walked in she smelled like heaven." Once more: an angel!

