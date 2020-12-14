Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet series of family photos on Instagram Sunday, in which children Luna and Miles pose in front of two huge Nutcracker soldiers.

Chrissy Teigen shared an acutely heartwarming series of photos of children Luna and Miles on Sunday, in which the mini Teigen-Legends pose in front of two giant Nutcracker soldiers. Wearing matching red and black ensembles (Luna in a red puffer jacket, Miles in a festive Elmo sweater, both in black skinny jeans), Luna smiles while looking at her little brother, who's extremely excited about the toy car he's holding. "I love these so much because the pics completely encompass their different personalities. Luna wanting to be perfect and miles solely caring about cars while holding cars yelling about cars," Teigen captioned the post.

It's been a stellar few weeks for fans of the Teigen-Legends, as they've been extra generous with the adorable family photos. Firstly, John Legend posted a sweet photo of Teigen sitting on the stairs with Luna and Miles, shared to celebrate Thanksgiving. "So so grateful for these three," he wrote in the caption.

Next, Legend posted a photo of Luna taking after her mom, wearing a fluffy white robe with feathery sleeves. "Lu and her mommy love a fancy robe," he captioned the post.



Perhaps the best post of all, however, was Teigen's hilarious outtake from a Teigen-Legend photoshoot, depicting Miles looking less than thrilled with the whole affair. "Family shoot went...right as I thought it would, actually," Teigen tweeted, alongside a snap of a crying Miles crawling away from the camera, Teigen doing her best to hold him in position. A gem for the family album!

Family shoot went...right as I thought it would, actually pic.twitter.com/5SUOiWS9Qr — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2020

