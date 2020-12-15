Meghan Markle just made her first private investment, backing the Santa Barbara-based wellness company Clevr Blends.

Clevr Blends produces "the world’s first instant oatmilk latte," containing medicinal herbs and mushrooms to reduce stress.

"This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business," Meghan said in a press release.

Meghan Markle just added "private investor" to her resume, making her first investment in Santa Barbara wellness brand Clevr Blends, as People reports. The company produces "the world’s first instant oatmilk latte," according to their website, with medicinal herbs and mushrooms added with the aim of reducing stress. "The Duchess has made her first private investment," Meghan's spokesperson told People on Monday. "She is an investor in the company."

Clevr Blends sells a range of powdered instant lattes, or "SuperLattes," designed to be blended with water. The lattes contain adaptogens, a term for plants believed to help the body deal with stress, as well as mushrooms and probiotics. "We use adaptogenic herbs in our lattes to promote steady, long-term energy without the crash or jitters. The perfect sidekick to caffeine," the website states.

Founded by entrepreneur Hannah Mendoza, the company began as a "funky pop up coffee bar," according to the Clevr Blends website, before turning to the production of instant drinks. The brand donates a portion of its revenue to organizations tackling food injustice, according to the site.

"This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business," Meghan said in a press release. "I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company."

The company just gained another high profile fan in Oprah Winfrey, who shared a Clevr Blends gift basket Meghan sent her on Instagram. "On the first day of Christmas my neighbor "M" sent to me...a basket of deliciousness! (Yes that M👑)," Winfrey captioned a video of herself trying the lattes. "My new drink of choice for the morning and night. Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favorite Things list."



