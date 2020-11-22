Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Apparently Just Lending Princess Eugenie Frogmore Cottage

This week, new reports broke that Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have moved into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Windsor residence, Frogmore Cottage.

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have moved into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK residence, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. But, if you read those headlines and worried that this was yet another example of ~drama~ in the royal family, you can breath a sigh of relief because Harry and Meghan are totally cool with the move. In fact, it was apparently their idea.

According to a report from ITV, the Sussexes actually offered up the property to Eugenie and Jack, who are preparing for the birth of their first child. And no, this doesn't mean that Harry and Meghan aren't planning on ever returning to the UK, either.

Apparently, Harry and Meghan's office told ITV that they will "share the property" with Eugenie and Jack "when they travel to the UK." A source close to the Sussexes added that they're "delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank as they start their own family."

Sources close to Harry and Meghan confirmed after their royal exit that they plan to "retain financial responsibility" for the Windsor property, but according to ITV, it's not yet clear if Eugenie and Jack will be contributing financially while they stay at Frogmore, in the form of rent or paying bills related to maintaining the property.

