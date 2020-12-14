Meghan Markle made a surprise TV appearance Sunday, her first public appearance since announcing in a New York Times op-ed last month that she had a miscarriage in July.

The Duchess of Sussex took part in the CNN Heroes special, celebrating volunteers who supported those experiencing food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They showed us, all of us, that even in the darkest times, when we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope, and that we will be OK," Meghan said.



"In a year that has been universally challenging for everyone, I'm inspired by the stories of compassion in our communities. Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together and support the collective well-being of those around them," Meghan said in the special.



"Back in March, the COVID-19 crisis hit hard, and overnight everything seemed to change. For many families, the impact of the pandemic has been catastrophic, and far too many were faced with the heartbreaking question: How am I going to put food on the table for my family?"

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex honors the people working to feed those in need during the pandemic on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Get Involved: https://t.co/MkgzSomt7H pic.twitter.com/jnPzPtmBGx — CNN Heroes (@CNNHeroes) December 14, 2020

"But in the face of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times. We saw the good in people, in our neighbors, and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbors went hungry," Meghan continued.

"We saw communities standing up and taking action. When kids' lunch programs came to a halt, we saw our neighbors make sure that those children received the nutrition they need. And when those who are immunocompromised or most vulnerable couldn't leave their homes, we, as a community, showed up to deliver the food they needed to their doorsteps."



"We know the value of food: As nourishment, as a life source, and in the moments of crisis, the warmth of a meal can feel as comforting as a much-needed hug—especially in the absence of human contact due to the social distancing we're all experiencing," the Duchess of Sussex reflected.

"These moments reminded so many that they're cared for. Tonight, we are celebrating these quiet heroes, some of whom I know and others that we applaud from afar. These individuals stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met. They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation. They nourished their neighbors in more ways than one."

"And they showed us, all of us, that even in the darkest times, when we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope, and that we will be OK," Meghan finished.

Meghan and Prince Harry did their part to support their community amid the pandemic, volunteering on numerous occasions with local charities. In April, the Sussexes volunteered with Project Angel Food, a Los Angeles charity which prepares and delivers meals to those with critical illnesses. The couple were spotted volunteering with the charity on at least three occasions.

In June, Meghan and Harry worked with social justice organization Homeboy Industries, which supports formerly incarcerated and gang-involved people in Los Angeles. They helped prepare food for the organization's #FeedHOPE program, through which participants are employed to provide meals for seniors and young people facing food insecurity. The Sussexes went on to volunteer with nonprofit Baby2Baby in August, working at a drive-through event to distribute school supplies, food, hygiene items, and clothing to students in need.

