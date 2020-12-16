Joe Jonas got Sophie Turner an early Christmas present featuring a blast from his Disney past: a Hannah Montana t-shirt.

Turner shared the t-shirt on her Instagram story, writing, "Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Xmas gift."

And Cyrus approved of the gift too, reposting Turner's Story and writing, "Yassss @sophiet."

The Jonas Brothers and Miley Cyrus have a long and storied history together, but it turns out Jonas Sister Sophie Turner's a pretty huge Cyrus fan too. On Instagram Tuesday, she revealed an early Christmas gift from husband Joe Jonas: a Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana t-shirt, bearing one photo of the star from her Disney days and three from her subsequent career. Turner wore the t-shirt, printed with the words "Hannah Montana" in bold font, in a snap on her Instagram Story, adding the caption, "Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Xmas gift."

Cyrus also expressed her approval of the gift, sharing Turner's post to her own Story and writing, "Yassss @sophiet."

@sophiet Instagram

Turner's been dropping hints she's a Cyrus fan for several years, dating back to at least 2017 when she and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams appeared on Carpool Karaoke. On the show, Turner and Williams belted out an impassioned rendition of "Wrecking Ball," as E! reports.

What's more, Turner gave the most emphatic approval to Cyrus' performance of "Slide Away" at the 2019 VMAs. As Refinery29 reports, the Game of Thrones star pretty much refused to sit down while applauding Cyrus, giving her the longest possible standing ovation.

Cyrus, meanwhile, has indicated the admiration's mutual. After Turner posted a photo in May 2019 of herself and her friends enjoying a drink on a London rooftop, Cyrus commented, "Looks fun. Jelly," as Just Jared Jr. reports. So it seems safe to assume the duo are friends—and frankly, I'd love a t-shirt with my bestie on for Christmas.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

