Today's Top Stories
1
Winter Dresses We Love and Are Ordering Right Now
2
Winter Nail Shades to Beat Your Cold-Weather Blues
3
Lebanese Designers on Creating Art Post-Blast
4
See the Cambridges' 2020 Christmas Card
5
Thoughtful Gift Ideas Your Mom Will Appreciate

Meghan Markle Has Settled Her Case Against the Paparazzi Agency Who Photographed Archie

The photos were an "unlawful invasion of privacy," Meghan's lawyer said.

By Emily Dixon
london, united kingdom october 15 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time meghan, duchess of sussex attends the wellchild awards at the royal lancaster hotel on october 15, 2019 in london, england photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • Meghan Markle has settled her claim against a paparazzi agency who photographed her and son Archie walking on Vancouver Island in January
  • Splash News and Picture Agency have agreed not to photograph Meghan, Harry, or Archie in the future.
  • Meghan's lawyer, Jenny Afia, said the photos were "an unlawful invasion of privacy."

    Meghan Markle has settled her case against the paparazzi agency who photographed her walking with son Archie on Vancouver Island, Canada earlier this year. Splash News and Picture Agency, which is now in administration, has agreed not to take any photos of Meghan, Archie, or Prince Harry should they emerge from administration in the future, the Guardian reports. The Sussexes brought the legal claim against the agency after Meghan was photographed on January 20 walking with Archie and her two dogs in Vancouver Island's Horth Hill Regional Park.

    A statement read to the court, at a remote hearing under Mr Justice Nicklin, said, "The administrators of Splash UK have undertaken that, should the entity come out of administration, Splash UK will not take any photographs of the duke and duchess or their son in the future." A spokesperson for Splash UK's administrators, Neil Allen, told the Guardian that they accepted the statement.

    A spokesperson for Schillings, Meghan and Harry's law firm, said that the Sussexes' claim against Splash US, a sister company to Splash UK, was still in motion. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have successfully settled a legal claim brought at the beginning of this year against the paparazzi agency Splash UK," the spokesperson said. "This settlement is a clear signal that unlawful, invasive, and intrusive paparazzi behaviour will not be tolerated, and that the couple takes these matters seriously—just as any family would."

    "A simultaneous and similar claim against Splash US, a sister company to Splash UK, continues to move forward in the British court system," the spokesperson finished.

    cape town, south africa september 25 prince harry, duke of sussex, meghan, duchess of sussex and their baby son archie mountbatten windsor meet archbishop desmond tutu and his daughter thandeka tutu gxashe at the desmond leah tutu legacy foundation during their royal tour of south africa on september 25, 2019 in cape town, south africa photo by poolsamir husseinwireimage
    Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

    Meghan's lawyer, Jenny Afia, said during the hearing that "the taking of the photographs constituted an unlawful invasion of privacy," adding that they were taken "on a private family outing in a remote rural setting and there was no public interest in the photographs."

    Afia said that the day before the photos in question were taken, a photographer from the agency had conducted "a full reconnaissance inspection of the Duke and Duchess’s private home, walking around it looking to identify entry and exit points and putting his camera over the fence to take photographs."

    In October, Meghan and Harry also won an apology from US news agency X17, who reportedly used drones to take photos of Archie while the family were staying in Los Angeles. "We apologise to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son for the distress we have caused," the agency said in a statement, as the BBC reports. "We were wrong to offer these photographs and commit to not doing so again."

    click here to subscribe to marie claire
    Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%
    Related Stories
    Meghan and Harry Sue Over Drone Photos of Archie
    Meghan and Harry Are Having Safety Issues In L.A.

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
    How Prince William and Kate Discipline Their Kids
    See the Cambridges' 2020 Christmas Card
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Prince William Wants Answers About Panorama
    Listen to Meghan Swoon Over Harry's Accent
    Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant With Her Second Child
    George Asked William to Explain a Risqué Joke
    The Queen Revealed a New Pic of Cambridge Kids
    Harry & Meghan Are on Better Terms with the Royals
    Actor Slams Calls for a Disclaimer on 'The Crown'
    Eugenie Moved Out of Frogmore After Six Weeks