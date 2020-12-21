Today's Top Stories
Ariana Grande's Mom and Brother Respond to Her Engagement to Dalton Gomez

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, ca february 15 joan grande, frankie j grande and ariana grande attend the republic records grammy celebration at hyde on sunset on february 15, 2016 in los angeles, california photo by kevin mazurwireimage
Kevin MazurGetty Images
  • Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are engaged, Grande announced on Instagram Sunday.
  • Grande's mom Joan and brother Frankie both shared their delight at the news on Twitter.
  • Gomez's parents are also "thrilled" about the engagement, an inside source said.

    If you somehow found yourself entirely offline on Sunday, you might have missed the news that Ariana Grande is engaged to Dalton Gomez, the Los Angeles real estate agent she's been dating for at least 10 months. Grande announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing a series of sweet photos of the couple—as well as a few of her gorgeous ring—with the caption, "forever n then some."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Grande's mom, Joan Grande, shared her joy at the happy news on Twitter shortly after her daughter's announcement. "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!" she wrote. "Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    And Ariana's brother, Frankie Grande, was just as thrilled. "I am so happy for my sister and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family! YAY!" he tweeted. "This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you Ariana & Dalton! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT!"

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Also delighted by the engagement news? Gomez's parents, a source told People. "Both sets of parents are thrilled," the insider said. As, of course, are Grande and Gomez themselves: "They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them."

    Several of Grande's celebrity friends shared their congratulations below her Instagram announcement, as Entertainment Tonight reports. "Sooo happy for u guys!!! Love you!!!!" Kim Kardashian wrote. Hailey Baldwin commented, "YAYYYYYY!!!!" continuing, "so happy for you guys!!"And Demi Lovato posted, "this ring is everything!!!!" adding, "I love you."

