Ariana Grande Has Been Dating Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez for Several Months

image
By Emily Dixon
2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Kevin MazurGetty Images
  • Ariana Grande has a new love interest, according to TMZ: real estate agent Dalton Gomez, who deals with super expensive properties in Los Angeles.
  • The new couple are reportedly in quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Gomez appearing in several of Grande's Instagram stories.
  • They've been together for "several months" now, TMZ reports, and were spotted kissing in a bar back in February.

    If there's one thing our divided nation can agree on, it's that there's no sexier topic of conversation than how to develop a thriving property portfolio. Which makes Ariana Grande an extremely lucky woman: She's dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez, according to TMZ.

    While Gomez has now, sensibly, made his Instagram account private, an LA Times link in his bio indicates the type of real estate he handles: the very, very expensive, multimillion dollar type. According to his work bio on the Aaron Kirman Group website, Gomez is "highly sought after for his extensive knowledge in the fields of significant architecture and luxury estates," and is "quickly becoming an industry titan." Fancy!

    View this post on Instagram

    love u

    A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

    Things between the new couple are going very well, no doubt thanks to their endless scintillating discussions about cash flow and capital appreciation and liquidity and assets (I don't know what any of those words mean). They've been dating for "several months," TMZ reports, and are even in quarantine together, with Gomez making a few discreet appearances in Grande's Instagram stories.

    Gomez's own Instagram stories, meanwhile, suggest he's used to hanging out with A-listers: A recent post, screenshotted by TMZ, shows him posing with Miley Cyrus and a few other friends. Oh, to be a real estate agent with extensive knowledge in the fields of significant architecture and luxury estates!

