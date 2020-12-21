In an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon, Ariana Grande revealed that she and Dalton Gomez are engaged.

Ariana and Dalton have been dating for about ten months and have been spending lots of time together this year during quarantine.

In her gallery post announcing the news, Ariana shared some sweet couple selfies of herself and Dalton, as well as a couple of pictures of her massive engagement ring. Here's what we know so far about the rock.

The massive ring is estimated to be worth six figures.

According to Page Six, experts estimate that Ariana's engagement ring is worth at least $150,000.

"This sparkler would estimate around $200-300K," Shannon Delaney-Ron, the director of communications at JamesAllen.com, told Page Six Style on Sunday.

Andrew Brown, the CEO of WP Diamonds, had a slightly different estimate, but agreed the ring is worth at least six figures.

"This beautiful engagement ring looks to be an elongated 5-carat oval diamond, set at an angle and accented with a pearl," Brown told Page Six. "Assuming a high color and clarity combination, a custom ring such as this would retail around $150,000-$200,000."

It's at least five carats.

While Brown estimated the enormous oval-shaped diamond in the setting to be a 5-carat stone, Delaney-Ron thought it could be even larger, telling Page Six that it "appears to be an oval diamond, likely around 5-6 carats, offset next to a lustrous pearl on a thin platinum band."

It may contain a Grande family heirloom.

Ariana Grande superfans were quick to point out a potential (and, if true, incredibly sweet) backstory for the ring. In 2014, Ariana tweeted about a ring that her grandmother had made for her from a pearl from her late grandfather's tie-pin—and some fans think the same pearl was incorporated into the engagement ring.

nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me. <3 pic.twitter.com/BkvGSfuGWh — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 28, 2014

"nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me. <3," the singer wrote along with a picture of the pearl ring she shared on Twitter.

Some fans took to Twitter to share their theories about the meaningful pearl.

ARIANA GRANDE BUTERA IS ENGAGED AND ITS THE SAME RING AS THE ONE NONNA GAVE HER WITH HER GRANDPA’S PEARL IM SOBBING🥺 pic.twitter.com/tmTFocYENg — nyhh grande (@shutupnyhh) December 20, 2020

