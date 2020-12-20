Prince Louis' Childhood Has Been Different Than His Siblings' in an Important Way

When they were very young, Prince George and Princess Charlotte both spent most of their time at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Unlike his older siblings, Will and Kate's youngest son, Prince Louis, has grown up primarily in the city. The Cambridge family moved to their London residence, Kensington Palace, full-time in July 2017, almost a year before Louis was born in APril 2018.

Louis has still had time in the country, however, as the Cambridges reportedly still spend many weekends and school holidays at Anmer Hall and are thought to have been quarantining there during the coronavirus pandemic.

As Hello magazine points out, Prince Louis has had a very different upbringing than his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The biggest difference? The environment they've grown up in. When George and Charlotte were very young, Will and Kate were spending most of their time at their Norfolk country estate, Anmer Hall, which served as the couple's primary residence while William was working with the East Anglia Air Ambulance from 2013 until 2017.

In July 2017, however, William finished his time with the East Anglia Air Ambulance and the Cambridge family moved to Kensington Palace in London full-time. Prince Louis was born a little less than a year later, in April 2018. This means that, unlike his siblings, Louis has been raised primarily in London, making him a city kid through and through. Of course, Louis still gets to spend some time in the country; Will and Kate still spend many weekends and school holidays at their country home and have reportedly been quarantining their during the coronavirus pandemic.

