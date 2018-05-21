Can You Guess Which Engagement Ring Belongs to Which Celebrity?

It's officially wedding season! If you haven't noticed (maybe you don't have Instagram?) everyone's getting engaged, married, or having babies. (I, myself, just got engaged!) And because I'm now obsessing over all things marriage, I wanted to find out how much celebrities spend on rings for their fiancées.

The results? Probably more money than I'll ever see in my lifetime! And surprisingly, Meghan Markle's engagement ring is one of the least expensive of them all. From Kate Middleton's oval sapphire stone, to Melania Trump's possibly discounted million-dollar rock, we rounded up some of the most expensive celebrity engagement rings. Can you guess which ring belongs to which celebrity?

Getty Images

Answer: Princess Eugenie

Cost: $30,000-$50,000

Carats: 3

Princess Eugenie is another royal who recently go engaged. Her now-fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, got down on one knee in front of a volcano in Nicaragua when they were on vacation in January, just a few months after Prince Harry proposed to his now-wife. "The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen," the princess told BBC News. The light was likely sparkling on her padparadscha sapphire rock, surrounded by diamonds.

Instagram

Answer: Taraji P. Henson

Cost: $70,000-$80,000

Carats: 3.5

The newly engaged celeb almost fainted when she saw the ring. NFL star Kelvin Hayden proposed to Henson on Mother's Day this year. According to Brilliant Earth, the ring is a "classic solitaire set with a round brilliant diamond of approximately 3.5 carats." The company estimates the cost of the ring to be anywhere between $70,000 and $80,000.

Getty Images

Answer: Meghan Markle

Cost: $350,000

Carats: 4 to 4.5

When it came to Meghan's engagement ring, Prince Harry designed the entire thing himself. The center diamond, estimated to be 3 carats, is from Botswana, one of the first places they went on a date, and the two surrounding diamonds, each between .5 and .75 carats, are ones from his late mother, Princess Diana's collection.

And who could forget Harry's sweet proposal to Meghan? The two were enjoying a romantic dinner date, cooking roast chicken when he got down on one knee and surprised her with the 3-carat sparkler.

Getty Images

Answer: Kate Middleton

Cost: $500,000

Carats: 12

Prince William proposed to his longtime college sweetheart, Kate Middleton back in October 2010 while on an African safari near Mount Kenya. When he popped the question, he presented her with the 12-carat oval sapphire that's surrounded by 14 diamonds. The ring originally belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana.

Though the ring was technically free to William because it was a family heirloom, it's estimated to have cost his father, Prince Charles, $47,000 back in 1971. It's value has since risen—the ring is now worth an estimated $500,000.

Getty Images

Answer: Melania Trump

Cost: $1.5 million

Carats: 15

The current First Lady and President of the United States got engaged on the red carpet of the 2004 Met Gala. Donald Trump asked Melania Knavs to be his third wife with this 15-carat diamond ring, which he once said he got for a huge discount (which, why would you say that?!).

But the VP of Graff Diamonds—where he reportedly purchased the ring—released a statement that said Trump was given "no favors," adding that "it was a pleasure doing business," with him.

Getty Images

Answer: Jennifer Lopez

Cost: $2.5 million

Carats: 6

Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez with this 6-carat pink diamond Harry Winston stunner, but the two never actually tied the knot. She ended things in 2004, and returned the ring to him. Lopez is currently dating baseball star Alex Rodriguez, and she might be getting a new engagement ring very soon.

Getty Images

Answer: Blake Lively

Cost: $2 million

Carats: 12

Ryan Reynolds proposed with the rose-gold accented ring, designed by Lorraine Schwartz. The two dated for a year before surprising everyone with the news that they'd gotten married in Charleston, surrounded by friends and family. And now, they just can't stop trolling each other. What a great duo!

Getty Images

Answer: Kim Kardashian

Cost: $4.5 million

Carats: 20

After landing a huge deal with Adidas, Kanye West decided to celebrate by buying his wife, Kim Kardashian, and brand new 20-carat ring, with the company's name engraved on it. Kim said she was asleep when he told her he brought her something home from the sporting company. "And I said, 'Okay, I’ll get the shoes in the morning, babe. I’m sleeping,'" Kim told Andy Cohen.

"And then he put the Lorraine Schwartz box on my pillow and I woke up! He said, ‘You know I just did that big Adidas deal, so I got you something from Adidas.’” Sadly, she only had the ring for about a month before it was stolen, along with other jewels totaling $6 million when Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Getty Images

Answer: Beyoncé

Cost: $5 million

Carats: 18

Beyonce's 18-carat, emerald cut diamond ring with a split shank is a little smaller in size than Kim Kardashian's, though it still costs more. We don't know exactly how her now-hubby, Jay-Z, proposed back in 2007, but we can only imagine it looked exactly like when he picked up and put Queen Bey's ring back on her finger at the 2017 Met Gala.

Getty Images

Answer: Mariah Carey

Cost: $10 million

Carats: 35

Jared Packer gave Mariah Carey the biggest rock of them all—a flashy 35-carat diamond ring. The two were only together for a few months before he popped the question, and Carey joked in an interview, “It’s so heavy I can’t lift my arm up!” Carey reportedly continued wearing the rock on her finger even after she and Packer called off their engagement.