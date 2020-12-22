Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Wore a J.Crew Coat for an Outing With Prince Harry in Los Angeles

By Emily Dixon
sydney, australia october 16 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex meet members of the public outside the sydney opera house on october 16, 2018 in sydney, australia the duke and duchess of sussex are on their official 16 day autumn tour visiting cities in australia, fiji, tonga and new zealand photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai TangGetty Images
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry headed out in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
  • Meghan wore a brown wool parka by J.Crew, over a long black sweater, black jeans, and knee high brown boots.
  • Shop the exact style below!

    If you find choosing a winter coat nigh on impossible, allow Meghan Markle to make that decision for you. The Duchess of Sussex was photographed on an outing in Beverly Hills with husband Prince Harry on Sunday, as Page Six reports, wearing an extremely chic brown wool parka with fur trimmed hood from J.Crew. See the photos here.

    Meghan wore a long black sweater under her parka, and tucked her black skinny jeans into brown knee high boots. She wore a cosy black beanie, black sunglasses, and a black face mask. Harry, meanwhile, wore a gray henley shirt, blue jeans, sneakers, a gray baseball cap, and a black face mask.

    Back to that J.Crew coat! Mercifully, the exact style Meghan wore—the "Chateau parka in Italian stadium-cloth wool"—is still in stock, though sizes are limited in Meghan's color of choice, "Heather Dark Walnut." There are, however, a whole eight other colors to choose from if your size is out of stock. And what's more? J.Crew is currently offering 30% off all full-price items with the discount code "December." Which means it's a pretty good time to mimic Meghan's style!

    It's been a big week for the Sussexes, who just announced a major charitable venture through their foundation, Archewell. The foundation has partnered with non-profit World Central Kitchen, founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, which helps to feed communities in need around the world, particularly in the wake of natural disasters.

    Archewell will fund four "Community Relief Centers" which will start out as service kitchens before possibly being repurposed as clinics, schools, clinics, and community centers. The first two centers funded by Meghan and Harry will open in Dominica and Puerto Rico, both of which suffered serious damage as a result of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

    "When we think about Chef Andrés and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we’re reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing—and working tirelessly—to support each other," the Sussexes said in a statement to Bloomberg. "World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action."

