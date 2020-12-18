Meghan Markle makes a cameo in a rediscovered music video from 2012.

The then-future Duchess of Sussex appears alongside Suits co-stars Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty in the video for Richard Marx's "Christmas Spirit."

Other celebrities in the video include Hugh Jackman and Rita Wilson.

Not to toot my own horn or anything, but I'm about to deliver you some excellent royal content (or pre-royal content, to be precise). Back in 2012, Meghan Markle made an adorable cameo in a Christmas music video, just one year into her star-making role as Rachel Zane on Suits. The internet just rediscovered the video for Richard Marx's "Christmas Spirit," in which Meghan mimes along to the festive song alongside Suits co-stars Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty, wearing a Santa hat and sitting at a table bedecked with Christmas decorations. It's a brief cameo, but a very cute one!

While in 2020, Meghan's by far the biggest celebrity to appear in the video, she and her Suits co-stars aren't the only famous face who took part, as Us Weekly reports. Hugh Jackman (who filmed his cameo on the toilet), Rita Wilson, Olivia Newton-John, and Rachael Ray are among the many other celebrities to feature in the festive clip. But if it's solely the Duchess of Sussex you're here for, see her appearance at 2:10 in the video below.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Meghan and Prince Harry will celebrate their first Christmas in their new Montecito home this year, and according to Entertainment Tonight, they'll keep it cute and cosy, spending the holiday with son Archie Harrison and Meghan's mom Doria Ragland. "The couple will be spending Christmas at home in California quietly with Archie and Doria [Ragland] joining them," an insider revealed. "Meghan, who is an accomplished cook, will be preparing some of their favorite dishes with Harry and Doria pitching in." Well, I can guess at least one song on their Christmas playlist!

Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io