Billie Lourd Honored Carrie Fisher on the Fourth Anniversary of Her Death

When Carrie Fisher passed away on December 27, 2016, her millions of fans around the world were shocked and devastated. On Sunday, four years after her death, her daughter, Billie Lourd, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the iconic actress' memory.

Lourd shared a sweet throwback photo with her mom for the occasion. In the photo, Lourd and Fisher are walking together outside, leaning in toward each other and smiling for the camera. And Fisher, of course, is holding a can of Coke—famously her favorite beverage.

"⛽️®️🅰️♑️🌛♏️🅾️♏️🅱️🌱," Lourd wrote in her caption, paying homage to her mom's unique way of using little-used emojis to spell out words. "Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that’s missing a loved one they’ve lost. Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You’re not alone. ❤️"

Take a look at Lourd's sweet post below for yourself:

Fisher's friend and Star Wars costar, Mark Hamill, also paid tribute to the late actress on Twitter Sunday.

Late, Hamill also shared a famous quote of Fisher's, writing, "'If my life wasn't funny it would just be true, and that is unacceptable.' #CarrieOnForever."

