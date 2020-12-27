Today's Top Stories
1
How Celebs Are Celebrating 2020's Holiday Season
2
Editor's Review: Hanacure, the Cult K-Beauty Mask
3
Throw a Fabulous New Year's Eve Micro-Party
4
Behold: The Best New Memoirs of 2020
5
Michelle Obama on Her Hope for 2021

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Meghan Markle Wants to Write a Novel Next, According to a Royal Source

By Kayleigh Roberts
chichester, england october 3 meghan duchess of sussex signs the visitors book at edes house during an official visit to sussex on october 3, 2018 in chichester, england the duke and duchess married on may 19th 2018 in windsor and were conferred the duke duchess of sussex by the queen photo by daniel leal olivas wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
    • A royal source told the Daily Mail that Meghan, in particular, maybe interested in pursuing writing after the royal exit.
      • "Fiction is something she has always wanted to try her hand at, and she could be assured that anything she writes would sell well, regardless of its quality," the royal source said. "Fiction, be it children's books or adult, would be a powerful way of conveying the messages of their woke brand."

        Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a lot of plans for their post-royal lives already in the works. This year, the couple signed a massive production deal with Netflix to develop a whole slate of content for the streaming giant. They also signed with the prestigious Harry Walker Agency to book speaking engagements, launched their Archewell nonprofit, and announced plans for a podcast with Spotify. So, what else could they possibly want to put on their already very-full plates? Fiction writing, apparently.

        According to a new report in the Daily Mail, Meghan, in particular, may have her sights set on writing fiction next.

        "Fiction is something she has always wanted to try her hand at, and she could be assured that anything she writes would sell well, regardless of its quality," the royal source said. "Fiction, be it children's books or adult, would be a powerful way of conveying the messages of their woke brand."

        If Meghan does decide to write a fiction book, she'll be following in the footsteps of another senior royal—her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

        As the Daily Mail notes, Charles published a children's book titled The Old Man of Lochnagar in 1980. Charles apparently originally made up the story for his younger brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, during their holidays in Balmoral. The proceeds from the book went to The Prince's Trust charity.

        There's more than just speculation from unnamed insiders to suggest that fiction writing could be on the horizon for Meghan. Per the Mail, one clause in an Archewell filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office "seeks the right to pen 'fiction and non-fiction books on a variety of topics' under the Archewell brand, as well as produce 'general feature magazines and printed periodicals.'"

        And, of course, there's Meghan's background with writing, which was well-established before her relationship with Harry.

        "Meghan has some experience as a writer and used to have a popular blog called The Tig before she met Harry that covered health, travel, food and fashion," the Mail source explained.

        click here to subscribe to marie claire
        Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%
        Related Stories
        Harry and Meghan Seek Royal Exit Deal Extension
        Meghan Gave the Queen the Silliest Christmas Gift
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Meghan Gave the Queen the Silliest Christmas Gift
        Harry and Meghan Seek Royal Exit Deal Extension
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Queen's Sweet Gesture for Philip in Her Speech
        Meghan Wanted to Make Harry's Christmas Special
        Kate Seriously Regretted Her 2019 Christmas Outfit
        Cressida Bonas' Wedding Was *Full* of Mishaps
        Charles & Camilla Deliver a Christmas Message
        Kate Gave the Queen a Homemade Gift for Christmas
        A Look Back at Princess Anne's Life in Photos
        Harry & Meghan Are Following the Obamas' Footsteps