Meghan Markle Wants to Write a Novel Next, According to a Royal Source

In addition to their Netflix deal, Spotify podcast, and charitable work, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may branch out into fiction writing.

A royal source told the Daily Mail that Meghan, in particular, maybe interested in pursuing writing after the royal exit.

"Fiction is something she has always wanted to try her hand at, and she could be assured that anything she writes would sell well, regardless of its quality," the royal source said. "Fiction, be it children's books or adult, would be a powerful way of conveying the messages of their woke brand."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a lot of plans for their post-royal lives already in the works. This year, the couple signed a massive production deal with Netflix to develop a whole slate of content for the streaming giant. They also signed with the prestigious Harry Walker Agency to book speaking engagements, launched their Archewell nonprofit, and announced plans for a podcast with Spotify. So, what else could they possibly want to put on their already very-full plates? Fiction writing, apparently.

According to a new report in the Daily Mail, Meghan, in particular, may have her sights set on writing fiction next.

"Fiction is something she has always wanted to try her hand at, and she could be assured that anything she writes would sell well, regardless of its quality," the royal source said. "Fiction, be it children's books or adult, would be a powerful way of conveying the messages of their woke brand."

If Meghan does decide to write a fiction book, she'll be following in the footsteps of another senior royal—her father-in-law, Prince Charles.

As the Daily Mail notes, Charles published a children's book titled in 1980. Charles apparently originally made up the story for his younger brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, during their holidays in Balmoral. The proceeds from the book went to The Prince's Trust charity.

There's more than just speculation from unnamed insiders to suggest that fiction writing could be on the horizon for Meghan. Per the Mail, one clause in an Archewell filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office "seeks the right to pen 'fiction and non-fiction books on a variety of topics' under the Archewell brand, as well as produce 'general feature magazines and printed periodicals.'"

And, of course, there's Meghan's background with writing, which was well-established before her relationship with Harry.

"Meghan has some experience as a writer and used to have a popular blog called The Tig before she met Harry that covered health, travel, food and fashion," the Mail source explained.

Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io