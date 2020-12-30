Today's Top Stories
James Corden Hosted a Dance-Off Between Prince Harry and Prince William at Harry's Wedding, Apparently

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • James Corden reportedly hosted a dance-off between Harry, his brother, Prince William, and his dad, Prince Charles. Meghan and her mom, Doria Ragland, also participated, apparently.
      • Guests, including Serena Williams, also played beer pong at the party.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was watched by millions around the world. Their wedding reception, however, was a very exclusive and impressively private affair. Still, some details from what went down behind the closed doors at their reception venue (Frogmore House in Windsor) did leak out. One of the best and most FOMO-inducing? Just a casual anecdote about James Corden hosting an impromptu dance-off between Harry, his brother, Prince William, and his dad, Prince Charles.

        "James ­Corden did his best to entertain and it went down an absolute treat," source told The Sun after the event. "He even compered a dance-off between Harry, Charles and William."

        As if that weren't amazing enough (and, just to be clear: it absolutely is), Harry, Will, and Charles weren't the only guests who got in on the dance-off.

        "Everyone was laughing because it’s something no one expected," the source added. "Meghan and her mum also joined in. Then everyone danced, which really kicked off the party."

        Other activities at the royal wedding reception included beer pong, which even the most famous guests took part in.

        “Sere­na Williams played beer pong like it was tennis," the royal source/apparent wedding mole explained. "Everyone had so much fun with it, there were even fireworks."

        Anyone have a time machine and detailed, Ocean's Eleven-esque plan for breaking into a high-security royal wedding reception handy?

