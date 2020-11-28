Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry Leaned on Prince Charles and Prince William for Support After Meghan Markle's Miscarriage

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england february 13 l r prince harry, prince charles, prince of wales and prince william, duke of cambridge arrive at the illegal wildlife trade conference at lancaster house on february 13, 2014 in london, england it is hoped that following discussions at the conference, nations will sign a declaration that will commit them to a range of goals to combat the poaching that is threatening animals such as tigers, elephants and rhinos photo by john stillwell wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
    • Meghan revealed that she was pregnant with her and Prince Harry's second child when she suffered a miscarriage in July.
      • Although the royal family declined to make any formal public statement of the Sussexes' personal tragedy, reports have suggested that the Windsors have supported Harry since he shared the news with them privately earlier this year.

        Earlier this week, Meghan Markle shared an incredibly candid and powerful op-ed in the New York Times about her experience with pregnancy loss. In the piece, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she suffered a miscarriage over the summer and shared a deeply personal account of the experience, including the moment she realized she was losing her second child and what it was like to watch her husband, Prince Harry, process the news.

        “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand," Meghan wrote of the day of her pregnancy loss. "I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears."

        Although the royal family declined to issue a formal statement about Meghan's essay or the loss she and Harry suffered earlier this year, several royal sources have confirmed that they share in the Sussexes' sadness and have been supportive of Harry and Meghan from afar.

        "There is, of course, much understandable sadness in the family," a palace source said, according to The Mirror.

        Even though Harry and his older brother, Prince William, have long been rumored to be feuding, reports suggest that the brothers set aside their differences following Meghan's pregnancy loss.

        "It is understood Harry was supported by brother William and father Prince Charles in the dark days that followed," The Sun reported.

