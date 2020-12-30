Chris Harrison Is Rumored to Be Leaving 'The Bachelor' and Fans Have *Thoughts*

Amid news that he's leaving Los Angeles and building a home in Austin, Texas, rumors are swirling that Chris Harrison is preparing to leave his longtime job hosting The Bachelor and its many spin-off series.

Harrison has been the host and face of the Bachelor franchise—including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and now-defunct Bachelor Pad—since the flagship show premiered in 2002. He missed several episodes of the most recent season of The Bachelorette so he could take his son to college and then quarantine before resuming filming.

Fans of the franchise (or members of Bachelor Nation as they're often called) shared reactions to the rumors on Twitter and it's safe to say they're not ready for Harrison to depart the series.

Longtime Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison might be gearing up to accept his own final rose and fans are not having it.

On Tuesday, the New York Post's Page Six broke the news that Harrison "is building a home in a wealthy enclave of Austin, Texas — a long, long way from L.A., where the show usually tapes."

Harrison took an unprecedented hiatus from the show during the most reason season of The Bachelorette to drop his son, Joshua, off at college in Texas. As a result, for the first time in the franchise's history, Harrison missed several episodes of filming and was replaced temporarily by former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher. For context, that's a long streak to break. Harrison has been hosting The Bachelor and its many spin-offs—including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and now-defunct Bachelor Pad—since 2002.

Harrison's absence during the current season, paired with news of his move to Texas, have fans worried he's leaving the show—and they aren't pleased.

Ok welcome, to Texas! But Bachelor isn’t Bachelor without @chrisbharrison AMERICA WILL NOT BE OK. https://t.co/CH1w0QKBtX — Nathalia (@Natdelaes) December 30, 2020

nope nope nope, @chrisbharrison is the GOAT of bachelor nation https://t.co/zhVFFTcCib — Nicole Bambach (@NicoleBambach) December 30, 2020

IF 2020 ENDS WITH CHRIS HARRISON LEAVING THE BACHELOR I WILL RIOT https://t.co/qa69rXjhgM — Valerie. (@valeriegauvain) December 30, 2020

If Chris Harrison leaves the bachelor he will take my little amount of serotonin with him https://t.co/lNBumXyA6u — MiaRose (@Miarose_77) December 30, 2020

But, if Harrison does leave the series, Bachelor Nation will seemingly only accept Wells Adams, the former Bachelorette contestant turned Bachelor in Paradise bartender who found love with actress Sarah Hyland IRL.



I really hope he doesnt leave because I love Chris Harrison but the only acceptable replacement would be Wells Adams... https://t.co/Fh2CLmymDq — abby hawthorne (@AbbyH_12) December 30, 2020

If Chris Harrison leaves(I hope not) please replace with Wells #TheBachelorette #TheBachelor — Natalie Lafemme (@Only_Lafemme) December 30, 2020

...Or Ryan Reynolds.

If Chris Harrison leaves the bachelor can we replace him with @VancityReynolds? — Wendy 🦒 (@Wendys_world27) December 30, 2020

