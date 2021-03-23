We may not be quite sure what this summer will look like in terms of vaccine availability and travel restrictions, but what we do know is that we'll definitely be able to spend the season living vicariously through a group of very photogenic twenty-somethings as they chug tropical drinks and attempt to fall in love with each other in some beachy locale. That's right, folks: Bachelor in Paradise is coming back!



After the series was forced to take a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the powers that be over at ABC have been scrambling to bring the no-holds-barred Bachelor spinoff back in time for this summer. As Rob Mills, a senior vice president at the network, told Variety earlier this year, "We are hell-bent on figuring out how we make Paradise work. ... Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that Paradise is coming back on this summer." Between that and Reality Steve's recent intel claiming that BiP will begin filming after Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, all signs seem to be pointing to the series' imminent return. Here's everything we know about season seven of Bachelor in Paradise so far.

When will Bachelor in Paradise air in 2021?

According to Reality Steve, the series will start filming in June, between Thurston and Michelle Young's back-to-back seasons of The Bachelorette. That would put BiP back on its usual schedule, with a premiere sometime in early August; five of the last six seasons have premiered in the first week of August (season four kicked off a week later than usual) and continued, airing two episodes a week, until mid-September—so start blocking off your late summer Mondays and Tuesdays now!

Who will be on Bachelor in Paradise this season?

Several seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette have aired in the two years since the last group of Bachelor Nation alums flew to Mexico for an all-expenses-paid tropical getaway the chance to find love, meaning that there will be plenty of eliminated contestants to choose from for the next season of BiP. The full cast hasn't yet been announced, but Mills, the ABC exec, did let one name slip earlier this year. In early January, after Joe Park, an anesthesiologist who appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' joint season of The Bachelorette, documented his second vaccine dose on social media, Mills shared the post and wrote, "We've got ourselves a vaccinated Paradisian!!" One down, 30 to 40 more to go!

While we wait for the rest of the "Paradisians" to be announced, many Bachelor Nation alums have already announced that they will not be returning for round two of competitive broadcast dating. Matt James, for one, recently said on The Bill Simmons Podcast that BiP is "not in my cards." And his second runner-up, Bri Springs, said on the Here for the Right Reasons podcast that she would "need to see kind of some tangible change from the show in order for me to put myself back in that situation."

Where will Bachelor in Paradise be filmed?

That'll probably depend on the aforementioned vaccine availability and travel restrictions. Since season two, Bachelor in Paradise has filmed at the Playa Escondida resort in Sayulita, Mexico, and that could still happen, as Mills mused to Variety in January: "If people can get vaccinated, then maybe we're back in Mexico. If not, maybe there is a bubble situation in Mexico. We will figure out something," he said.

Otherwise, similar to how the COVID-era seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette have had to give up their globe-trotting ways and stay put at a single luxury resort somewhere in the U.S. all season long, perhaps BiP will go passport-free and send its contestants to a secluded American beach—I hear Hawaii is beautiful in June!

Who will host Bachelor in Paradise?

It's the biggest question of all. With Chris Harrison "stepping aside" from the franchise due to racially insensitive comments he made in early February, ABC went ahead and replaced him with Emmanuel Acho for the "After the Final Rose" special following this month's Bachelor finale, and with past Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams for Thurston's season of The Bachelorette. The network has yet to confirm whether Bristowe and Adams will stay on for Young's season, and nor has it announced a new host for Bachelor in Paradise.

The current consensus seems to be that Wells Adams should (and probably will) get the gig. The Bachelorette and BiP alum has spent the last three seasons acting basically as Harrison's co-host through his role as the show's official bartender, so having him step into Harrison's shoes would make the most sense and offer the smoothest transition for the series. Plus, he truly loves Bachelor in Paradise: In an interview with E! News in February, he opened up about the future of the "dumpster fire" that is BiP, saying, "I hope to God it happens, because it is the most fun show to do."

