It's a Bachelorette season—or should I say seasons?—like no other. In 2021, Katie Thurston is the first of two Bachelorettes, followed in the fall by fellow Matt James contestant Michelle Young. You'll remember Thurston, whose season premieres June 7, 2021, as the straight talker who wasn't afraid to put the other girls in their place—and, oh yeah, the girl who hilariously brought a vibrator to meet Matt on night one. Filming has finished on Thurston's season, so if you're here because you're wondering if she got engaged—or just crave spoilers in general—you're in the right place.

Thurston's season comes at a turbulent time for the Bachelor franchise. As the first Black Bachelor, Matt James's season was meant to be historic—but instead, it was marred by bullying and, later, the racist social media activity of James's winner Rachael Kirkconnell. (They broke up, but it seems they're back together now, FWIW.) Chris Harrison went on Extra to defend Kirkconnell's behavior—something even Kirkconnell had begged people not to do—and tried to mansplain the situation to former Bachelorette, and Black woman, Rachel Lindsay. Harrison was suspended as host, which is why he won't be on Katie Thurston's season—her hosts will be Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe—nor on Bachelor in Paradise. (TBD on whether Harrison will be on Young's season.)

Ahead, everything you wanted to know about Katie Thurston's season, start to finish. Spoilers ahead, obviously.

Does Katie get engaged?

Let's get straight to the big question, shall we? Namely, did Katie find the man of her dreams on her season?

Yes, she did! Per Reality Steve: "Katie definitely got engaged at the end of this. And unless she breaks up before the finale, she’s happy and engaged as we speak.”

Reality Steve is usually, but not always, correct about his end-of-his season predictions. But even outside of that, we know that filming ended a week ahead of schedule. Obviously, we don't know why, exactly—but it's possible that Thurston was so certain about her decision that she didn't want to waste any time.

She also told Us Weekly that she went into the show ready to get engaged, saying: “I just know where I’m at in life, and it really shows how serious I am about falling in love and finding my person. And if the thought of being engaged scares you, then you’re not ready to be with me.”

Who wins Katie's season?

The even bigger question! Well, we don't know for sure, but we have some hints about who gets Katie's final rose. According to Reality Steve, the final four contestants are—drum roll—

Justin Glaze

Greg Grippo

Blake Moynes

Andrew Spencer

If one of those names sounds familiar to you, it's because Moynes was a contestant on the last season of The Bachelorette, falling first for Clare Crawley and then for Tayshia Adams. Crawley, of course, left her own season to be with Dale Moss, leaving Moynes heartbroken—and Adams ultimately rejected him too. Meaning that Moynes is competing for Katie's heart while his ex, now happily engaged, hosts. And if he gets to the end, as Reality Steve believes he will, well, that's a lot of face time with his ex.

As for the other three: Justin Glaze is an investment sales consultant and artist from Baltimore; Greg Grippo is from New Jersey and played DII basketball in college, and Andrew Spencer is a European football player and also the cousin of Bachelor alum Clay Harbor.



What else happens on Katie's season?

An early villain is Thomas Jacobs, who "ruffles some feathers" in the first few episodes, according to Reality Steve. There's also some conflict between two contestants who get into a "are you here for the right reasons" scuffle: Aaron Clancy and Cody Menk.

There's also a lovely-sounding guy named Michael Allio, who runs a nonprofit called L4 to support individuals with cancer in honor of Michael's late wife, Laura.

