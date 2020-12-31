- Serena Williams put a tennis spin on Megan Thee Stallion's "Body" dance challenge in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday.
- In the clip, Williams takes a few shots on the tennis court, before transitioning seamlessly into the "Body" choreography (tennis racket incorporated).
- "I was told I don’t share enough of my training. I hope this helps y’all know I’m serious," she captioned the clip.
Serena Williams, GOAT, is a well-established polymath: As well as shattering records on the tennis court, she's also a businesswoman, fashion designer, and speaker of four languages, to name but a few of her talents. And this week, she demonstrated yet another skill by nailing Megan Thee Stallion's "Body" dance challenge, adding a tennis twist to the choreography.
Williams posted a video from the tennis court on Instagram Wednesday, captioning it, "I was told I don’t share enough of my training. I hope this helps y’all know I’m serious." In the clip, she hits a few forehand shots before transitioning into the "Body" dance, seamlessly incorporating her tennis racket into the choreography. Again: the GOAT!
Williams' celebrity friends loved the video too: Ciara commented, "Get it Rena!" while Dwyane Wade left a string of laughing emojis and Naomi Campbell posted three crowns.
In other Williams news: husband Alexis Ohanian shared three sweet family photos of the couple and their 3-year-old daughter, Olympia, on Instagram Wednesday. In the photos, Williams stuns in a gray jersey midi dress and glittery heels while Ohanian wears a gray blazer, dark gray tee, black trousers, and black and white sneakers. The proud parents hold their adorable daughter between them, who's wearing a cute white dress with a matching white bow in her hair.
"Business Dad life never stops. Though sometimes it pauses for a family photo. Trying to do the best I can for these two," Ohanian captioned the post. This family! Adorable!