Serena Williams put a tennis spin on Megan Thee Stallion's "Body" dance challenge in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday.

In the clip, Williams takes a few shots on the tennis court, before transitioning seamlessly into the "Body" choreography (tennis racket incorporated).

"I was told I don’t share enough of my training. I hope this helps y’all know I’m serious," she captioned the clip.

Serena Williams, GOAT, is a well-established polymath: As well as shattering records on the tennis court, she's also a businesswoman, fashion designer, and speaker of four languages, to name but a few of her talents. And this week, she demonstrated yet another skill by nailing Megan Thee Stallion's "Body" dance challenge, adding a tennis twist to the choreography.

Williams posted a video from the tennis court on Instagram Wednesday, captioning it, "I was told I don’t share enough of my training. I hope this helps y’all know I’m serious." In the clip, she hits a few forehand shots before transitioning into the "Body" dance, seamlessly incorporating her tennis racket into the choreography. Again: the GOAT!

Williams' celebrity friends loved the video too: Ciara commented, "Get it Rena!" while Dwyane Wade left a string of laughing emojis and Naomi Campbell posted three crowns.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In other Williams news: husband Alexis Ohanian shared three sweet family photos of the couple and their 3-year-old daughter, Olympia, on Instagram Wednesday. In the photos, Williams stuns in a gray jersey midi dress and glittery heels while Ohanian wears a gray blazer, dark gray tee, black trousers, and black and white sneakers. The proud parents hold their adorable daughter between them, who's wearing a cute white dress with a matching white bow in her hair.

"Business Dad life never stops. Though sometimes it pauses for a family photo. Trying to do the best I can for these two," Ohanian captioned the post. This family! Adorable!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io