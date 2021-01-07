Karlie Kloss appeared to speak out against in-laws Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday.

After Kloss condemned the violence, a Twitter user responded, "Tell your sister in law and brother [in] law."

Kloss replied, "I've tried."

A mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building Wednesday in an effort to prevent Congress confirming his defeat by president-elect Joe Biden, hours after Trump continued to make baseless claims of election fraud in a speech near the White House. After condemning the violence on Twitter, Karlie Kloss said she'd "tried" to reason with her in-laws Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, in a rare move for the model.

Kloss, who married Kushner's brother Joshua in 2018, tweeted Wednesday evening, "Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American."

Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American. — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

In a now-deleted tweet, a Twitter user replied, "Tell your sister in law and brother [in] law." Ivanka, Trump's daughter, and Jared have remained staunch supporters of the outgoing president, with Ivanka serving as presidential advisor and Jared as senior presidential advisor, since 2017. Kloss, who has rarely spoken out against her in-laws, responded, "I've tried."

I’ve tried — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

As Trump supporters rampaged through the Capitol on Wednesday, Ivanka called them "American Patriots" in a tweet she subsequently deleted. "American Patriots—any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful," she tweeted.

Asked to clarify whether she considered the mob "patriots" by White House correspondent Kate Bennett, Ivanka responded, "No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms."

Ivanka Trump now trying to disappear the revolting tweet in which she calls the armed thugs overtaking the US Capitol "American Patriots." pic.twitter.com/Pafwvm2MGd — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 6, 2021

While Kloss has yet to explicit condemn Ivanka and Jared, she did indicate that she doesn't share their politics in a July 2019 interview with British Vogue. "It’s been hard," she told the magazine. "But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

