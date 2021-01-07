Today's Top Stories
Karlie Kloss Said She "Tried" to Reason With In-Laws Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

By Emily Dixon
    A mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building Wednesday in an effort to prevent Congress confirming his defeat by president-elect Joe Biden, hours after Trump continued to make baseless claims of election fraud in a speech near the White House. After condemning the violence on Twitter, Karlie Kloss said she'd "tried" to reason with her in-laws Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, in a rare move for the model.

    Kloss, who married Kushner's brother Joshua in 2018, tweeted Wednesday evening, "Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American."

    In a now-deleted tweet, a Twitter user replied, "Tell your sister in law and brother [in] law." Ivanka, Trump's daughter, and Jared have remained staunch supporters of the outgoing president, with Ivanka serving as presidential advisor and Jared as senior presidential advisor, since 2017. Kloss, who has rarely spoken out against her in-laws, responded, "I've tried."

    As Trump supporters rampaged through the Capitol on Wednesday, Ivanka called them "American Patriots" in a tweet she subsequently deleted. "American Patriots—any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful," she tweeted.

    Asked to clarify whether she considered the mob "patriots" by White House correspondent Kate Bennett, Ivanka responded, "No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms."

    While Kloss has yet to explicit condemn Ivanka and Jared, she did indicate that she doesn't share their politics in a July 2019 interview with British Vogue. "It’s been hard," she told the magazine. "But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life."

