Beyoncé Partnered With the NAACP to Provide Pandemic Housing Relief

By Emily Dixon
various cities june 28 in this screengrab, beyoncé is seen during the 2020 bet awards the 20th annual bet awards, which aired june 28, 2020, was held virtually due to restrictions to slow the spread of covid 19 photo by bet awards 2020getty images via getty images
BET Awards 2020Getty Images
  • Beyoncé is giving $5,000 grants in partnership with the NAACP to people facing eviction or foreclosure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Applications for the first round of grants opened Thursday; click here to apply.
  • Bey has also supported mobile testing efforts and backed small Black-owned businesses during the pandemic.

    Reigning and eternal queen Beyoncé is giving $5,000 grants to people facing eviction or foreclosure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in a partnership between her charity initiative BeyGOOD and the NAACP. Applications for the first round of grants, which will see 100 families or individuals given up to $5,000 each, opened Thursday, January 7, and will close on January 21, while a second round of applications will open in February.

    Beyoncé announced the initiative on the BeyGOOD Instagram account in December, with a statement reading, "This holiday season while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news. Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions."

    In a statement on the application page for the housing relief grants, the NAACP said, " The NAACP is committed to helping ensure African Americans maintain their wealth and financial security during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. We are honored to partner with BeyGOOD to provide financial support to families or individuals who are facing eviction and/or foreclosure. The BeyGOOD Impact Fund will provide one hundred grants up to $5,000 each to families who are delinquent in their home mortgage or rental payments." Behind on your mortgage or rent payments? Click here to apply before January 21.

    The housing relief initiative is the latest in several charity efforts launched by Beyoncé during the pandemic. In May, BeyGOOD worked with Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé's mom, to provide mobile COVID-19 testing in Bey's hometown of Houston, Texas. And in July, BeyGOOD announced their Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund, also in partnership with the NAACP, which saw Black-owned businesses that took a financial hit in 2020 awarded monthly $10,000 grants.

