Princess Beatrice Is Following in the Footsteps of a Surprising Royal With Both Her Charity Initiatives and Her Enviable Wardrobe

Princess Beatrice and Queen Rania recently took on new roles as global chairs of Giving to Amplify Earth Action, a climate change initiative of the World Economic Forum. And while they share a common bond within the organization, the similarities between the royal women don't end there.

As the Daily Mail pointed out, both Beatrice—who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson—and Rania, who is married to Jordan's King Abdullah, also have a passion for charities that help improve outcomes for children and women. Princess Beatrice recently announced that she was the new patron of Borne, an organization that aims to prevent premature birth, during her first public appearance after welcoming her second-born daughter, Athena.

She also wrote a personal essay for British Vogue about the "sheer worry" surrounding the baby's premature arrival. "With this experience in mind—and following on from my own pregnancy journey—I’ve found myself in the position of being a passionate new mother who wants to work to find answers for women globally," she wrote. "I want to do all I can to reassure those families whose babies might arrive early that they are not alone."

Queen Rania has taken on similar roles in Jordan and works to protect mothers and children both in the country and globally. She established the Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development and the Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, and also serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador to advocate for children's rights.

Princess Beatrice and mom Sarah Ferguson posed with Queen Rania during the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, Queen Rania wore a gown similar to the one Beatrice wore at the 2018 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice wore a colorful Roksanda dress to a 2016 Buckingham Palace garden party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Rania wore the same dress for an event with Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie and other queens and first ladies in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two royal women also share a sleek, colorful sense of style. In fact, they've stepped out in the same or similar outfits on several occasions over the years, including a color-blocked Roksanda dress that Princess Beatrice wore to a 2016 garden party at Buckingham Palace. The Jordanian queen went on to wear the same design for a meeting with Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie, Queen Mary and other female leaders at Buckingham Palace in 2022.

When it comes to evening looks, they've also worn twinning ensembles. Princess Beatrice—who is only the second royal to ever attend the Met Gala after Princess Diana—wore a regal high-necked purple Alberta Ferretti gown to the 2018 Met Gala, while Queen Rania sported a very similar version by Andrew Gn for a 2022 state banquet.

They've also worn similar berry-hued dresses, with Beatrice wearing hers to uncle King Charles's coronation and Queen Rania choosing a bright style to meet with Queen Elizabeth in 2019.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors