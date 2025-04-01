Princess Beatrice Is Following in the Footsteps of a Surprising Royal With Both Her Charity Initiatives and Her Enviable Wardrobe
The second-time mom has an incredible example in this regal figure.
Princess Beatrice and Queen Rania recently took on new roles as global chairs of Giving to Amplify Earth Action, a climate change initiative of the World Economic Forum. And while they share a common bond within the organization, the similarities between the royal women don't end there.
As the Daily Mail pointed out, both Beatrice—who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson—and Rania, who is married to Jordan's King Abdullah, also have a passion for charities that help improve outcomes for children and women. Princess Beatrice recently announced that she was the new patron of Borne, an organization that aims to prevent premature birth, during her first public appearance after welcoming her second-born daughter, Athena.
She also wrote a personal essay for British Vogue about the "sheer worry" surrounding the baby's premature arrival. "With this experience in mind—and following on from my own pregnancy journey—I’ve found myself in the position of being a passionate new mother who wants to work to find answers for women globally," she wrote. "I want to do all I can to reassure those families whose babies might arrive early that they are not alone."
Queen Rania has taken on similar roles in Jordan and works to protect mothers and children both in the country and globally. She established the Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development and the Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, and also serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador to advocate for children's rights.
The two royal women also share a sleek, colorful sense of style. In fact, they've stepped out in the same or similar outfits on several occasions over the years, including a color-blocked Roksanda dress that Princess Beatrice wore to a 2016 garden party at Buckingham Palace. The Jordanian queen went on to wear the same design for a meeting with Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie, Queen Mary and other female leaders at Buckingham Palace in 2022.
When it comes to evening looks, they've also worn twinning ensembles. Princess Beatrice—who is only the second royal to ever attend the Met Gala after Princess Diana—wore a regal high-necked purple Alberta Ferretti gown to the 2018 Met Gala, while Queen Rania sported a very similar version by Andrew Gn for a 2022 state banquet.
They've also worn similar berry-hued dresses, with Beatrice wearing hers to uncle King Charles's coronation and Queen Rania choosing a bright style to meet with Queen Elizabeth in 2019.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Sienna Miller Debuts Her Boho-Chic 2.0 Aesthetic
The 'Alfie' alum styled a Canadian tuxedo suede for breakfast in London.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Michelle Williams Says Goodbye to Her Signature Pixie for This Trendy New Style
The actress is following in the footsteps of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Why Princess Margaret Called Herself a "Bad-Tempered Old Devil" After "Tearful" Incident
Queen Elizabeth's little sister issued a rare apology after the upsetting situation.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Beatrice Discusses "Sheer Worry" During Second Pregnancy After Learning Daughter Athena Would Arrive Early
"The uncertainty leaves you with an overwhelming fear of the unknown."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Beatrice‘s Baby Daughter Shares a Sweet Tie to Princess Diana's Niece
Although they're not related, there's a connection between the Spencer and Mapelli-Mozzi families.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Beatrice Channels Princess Kate in Shimmering Ivory Bows for First Post-Baby Appearance
The new mom honored a "close and personal" cause at a charity fundraiser.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Are in a "Desperate Situation" Regarding Prince Andrew
"There's a whole history of bad judgment," a royal expert explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Secret Vacation Home Offers Ultimate Privacy
This couple is going off the grid.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Beatrice's New Baby's Name Is a Subtle Tribute to Prince Andrew
Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed little Athena on Jan. 22.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Pregnant Princess Beatrice Could Follow in Her Mom's Footsteps With This Sweet Royal Baby Naming Tradition
The possibilities are endless.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Beatrice Is Moved to Tears During Rare Joint Engagement With Sister Princess Eugenie and Mom Sarah Ferguson
"I am pregnant so I cry at absolutely everything."
By Kristin Contino Published