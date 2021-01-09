Today's Top Stories
1
A Decade Later, Gabby Giffords Still Has Hope
2
50+ Beauty Products That Will Change Your Life
3
18 Hours of Chaos and Uncertainty
4
The Brand-New Podcasts to Add to Your Queue
5
140,000 Jobs Were Lost In December—All Women's

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Probably Never Return to the Royal Family

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • A year later, the exit is generally considered a success according to royal author and expert Katie Nicholl.
      • "They can now look back a year on and probably celebrate their decision," she explained.

        It's been a whole year now since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back from their role in the royal family. When the Sussexes negotiated their royal exit with the Queen, the initial plan was to give them a year as a kind of test run to see how it was working out for everyone involved. According to royal experts, it's working out very well indeed.

        "The general consensus is that this 'divorce' has worked," royal author and expert Katie Nicholl told ET Online. "Meghan and Harry left the royal family to become independent, to become financially independent. They've absolutely achieved that this year. They can now look back a year on and probably celebrate their decision."

        Here are some other highlights from Nicholl's recent interview about the royal exit.

        Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet with the Queen in March to negotiate the royal exit going forward?

        "There really isn't going to be a sort of formal sit-down in March. That was never the plan. Yes, there was always going to be a year probation, but this has been a year in the works. This is a year where Harry has communicated on a regular basis with his grandmother. The general feeling is that the couple are sticking to the terms of the agreement."
        "Everything that they are doing is very much in keeping with that tone of respect towards the establishment and the monarchy. So this idea that there's going to be a big formal sit-down to discuss the future is really a fabrication, I think, of the press...discussion have been ongoing ever since they left the royal family."

        Are there any issues that still need to be negotiated for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

        "The matter over Harry's military titles is one of the few issues that remain outstanding, that does need to be tidied up."
        "In terms of their portfolio of patronages and charities, as far as the couple is concerned, they plan to continue working with those patronages and charities as they have been over the past year. So when issues arise, they will be dealt with."

        Did Meghan Markle cause the royal exit?

        "Harry has wanted a way out for quite a long time. Don't forget this is a prince who was born a spare, who has always had to play second fiddle to his brother [Prince William]. I think Megan was a catalyst for a new life for him. She really gave him the confidence to say, 'OK, there is another way.' I don't think it's any secret that for a long time when they were here in Britain they were not happy…So what might have seemed daunting, terrifying, even a year ago because this has, make no mistake, been a leap of faith, I think now it looks like a very exciting adventure for the couple. I don't think there are any regrets…They are excited about this year, they're very excited about this chapter in their lives, they are loving their new lives in L.A. and they are very happy."
        Related Stories
        Kate Reached Out to Meghan After Sad Interview
        Harry and Will Won't Ever Be as Close as Before
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Harry and Will Won't Ever Be as Close as Before
        The Queen and Prince Philip Receive COVID Vaccines
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        A Look Back at Princess Anne's Life in Photos
        A Look at Royal Family Portraits Through the Years
        Kate Reached Out to Meghan After Sad Interview
        Will & Harry Will Have a Relationship Test in 2021
        Harry & Meghan Can't Return to Royal Life Now
        Meghan's Sister Is Releasing a Tell-All Book
        Jessica Mulroney Calls for More Empathy in 2021
        Harry and Meghan Have an Awkward Reunion Coming