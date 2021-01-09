Prince William and Prince Harry Have Reconnected But Won't "Ever Be as Close as Before," Expert Says

Things between royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William are "much better" than they were this time last year, royal expert Katie Nicholl says.

She adds, however, that it's not clear if they will "ever be as close" as they used to be going forward.

Nicholl gave a lengthy new interview in which she explained how Will and Harry's relationship has improved, what Harry's relationship with the Queen has been like during the royal exit, and more.

Prince Harry and Prince William reconnected in a big way over the holidays, according to royal author and expert Katie Nicholl.

In a lengthy new interview with ET Online, Nicholl sayid that things between Harry and William are "much better" than they were at the height of their feud, but that there's a good chance their relationship won't "ever be as close" as it used to be.

"There were phone and video calls over the Christmas and New Year holiday and the Sussexes sent presents to the Cambridges and vice versa," Nicholl explained of Harry and Will's long-distance holiday celebrations. "It was an opportunity in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year for both of the families to come together and connect, albeit virtually."

Here are some other highlights from Nicholl's interview:

How things have changed for Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship since this time last year:

"Things are a lot better between William and Harry. If you go back a year at that stage, these brothers were barely on talking terms. When William went to the Sandringham Summit, he was so angry with his brother. He couldn't even face going to that lunch with the Queen. He only went for the meetings, such was his frustration and feeling of disappointment about what his brother had done and how Harry was handling the situation."

What Harry's relationship with the Queen has been like during the royal exit:

"[He is] in close contact with the Queen [Elizabeth II], they certainly talk on a regular basis," Nicholl explained, adding that the Queen "is always delighted to see Archie on video calls and it's very important to her that she touches base with Harry."

"The Queen has kept in close contact with Harry and Meghan for the past year. She's in touch with them, she knows what's going on in their lives, they discuss their plans with her. Harry has always seen his grandmother as a mentor and while he might be in L.A., that hasn't changed."

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to move from the United Kingdom to California:

"A big reason for wanting to leave Britain, I think certainly for Prince Harry, was wanting to shelter and protect Archie. He didn't want Archie growing up in the glare of the spotlight as he did when he was a little boy. In California, they have freedom, they have space. I know that they want Archie surrounded by nature."

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the United Kingdom this year:

"The much-awaited statue tribute to Princess Diana will be unveiled in Kensington Palace gardens on what would have been her 60th birthday. And it is Harry's intention, and Meghan’s also, to be here in the U.K. for that opening. It may possibly be the first time we see the brothers together, but I think that we will probably see them together in the spring around the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's birthday celebrations. COVID travel plans permitting."

