Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's kids, Zaya and Zaire Wade, hilariously called them out on Instagram Monday.

Dwyane posted a photo to celebrate his birthday in which he appears to be entirely naked as he stands behind Union.

Zaya and Zaire did not appreciate the snap of their dad: Zaya commented, "Ayooooo chill, I just got on," while Zaire wrote, "This isn’t what i wanted to wake up to."

No child is immune from being entirely mortified by their parents—even when said parents are Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, as Zaya and Zaire Wade can confirm. The Wade kids hilariously called out their dad on Instagram over the weekend, after Dwyane posted an ever so slightly revealing snap.

Dwyane celebrated his 39th birthday over the weekend, and to mark the occasion, he shared a photo in which he appears to be entirely naked—but Union keeps it PG by standing in front of him, wearing a white robe. "Birthday behavior‼️" he captioned the snap. "39 is already looking up."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

While the majority of the internet enjoyed the photo, which has garned 961,000 likes and counting, there were two notable exceptions, as spotted by @commentsbycelebs. Dwyane's son, Zaire, did not appreciate the revealing snap of his dad: He commented, "This isn’t what i wanted to wake up to," adding a nauseated emoji. And Dwyane's daughter, Zaya, wasn't thrilled either, commenting, "Ayooooo chill, I just got on," followed by a string of dizzy and sad emojis. Parents, eh?!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

One Year of Marie Claire Magazine. marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

An Instagram post that Zaya and Zaire probably did appreciate: To celebrate her husband's birthday, Union shared an adorable video comprising clips of the Union-Wade family, soundtracked by Snoh Aalegra's "Find Someone Like You." "Happy Birthday baby," Union captioned the post. "You make every day beautiful and fun and the way you protect our peace makes me swoon. I love loving you. 39." In response, Dwyane commented, "Wow! I just cried. This was beautiful. I love loving you." This family! The sweetest!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io