Chrissy Teigen spoke about her newfound sobriety in a moving post on Twitter Wednesday.

Teigen shared a family snap of herself, husband John Legend, and children Luna and Miles in Washington D.C. on Inauguration Day.

"just incredible to be here. sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like...a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy," she wrote.

In late December, Chrissy Teigen revealed she was newly sober, after giving up alcohol four weeks earlier. And on Inauguration Day Wednesday, Teigen opened up about her newfound sobriety, in a moving post shared on Twitter.

Teigen, husband John Legend, and children Luna and Miles traveled to Washington D.C. for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration, ahead of Legend's performance at the primetime inauguration event Celebrating America. Teigen documented the experience on Twitter (and accidentally leaked secret details of Legend's performance). After the inauguration ceremony, she shared a sweet photo of the family looking out over the Washington Monument, Teigen holding Luna's hand and Miles on Legend's shoulders.

She accompanied the photo with a candid, grateful message about her sobriety. "ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. just incredible to be here. sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like...a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy," Teigen wrote.

ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. just incredible to be here. sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like...a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy pic.twitter.com/kdbp9A8ocE — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Teigen explained her decision to quit drinking on her Instagram Story last month, sharing a photo of the book Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol by Holly Whitaker. "One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," Teigen wrote. "I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed). Tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep."

"I have been sober ever since and even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to, it is still an incredible read," she continued.

Back in 2017, she told Cosmopolitan about her relationship with alcohol. "I was, point blank, just drinking too much," she said. "I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show."

"And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected," Teigen added. "And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."

