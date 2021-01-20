Today's Top Stories
1
What Wearing Purple on Inauguration Day Means
2
What Biden Has Pledged to Do In His First 100 Days
3
Moving Forward: A Better Future for Caregivers
4
Listen to the Best New Love Songs of 2021 (So Far)
5
Poet Amanda Gorman's Ring Is Full of Meaning

Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Shared Secret Details of Joe Biden's Inauguration

By Emily Dixon

    Chrissy Teigen might just have had her security clearance downgraded a notch, after she accidentally leaked details of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration celebrations on Twitter. John Legend is scheduled to perform during the prime-time special "Celebrating America," which will air on Wednesday evening, as the New York Times reports—but the finer details weren't supposed to be made public, as Teigen learned too late on Tuesday.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Teigen documented her family's arrival in Washington D.C. on social media, revealing that she and Legend struggled to find their way to soundcheck. "lmao we got lost on the way to soundcheck but I just got to meet these fucking actual heroes," she tweeted, alongside a photo of herself and Legend with some members of the National Guard.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $15.00
    SHOP NOW

    Teigen went on to post two videos of, presumably Legend's soundcheck, which took place in front of the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument in the distance. The videos reveal a military band is likely to take part in his performance Wednesday. "What in the...wow. This is amazing. Really! This is crazy, beautiful," she says in one clip. "John! I'm crying," she captioned a second video.

    Here's the snag: Teigen wasn't actually supposed to share anything at all from behind the scenes of the inauguration celebration, and wound up getting reprimanded for her indiscretion. "LMAO apparently that was all supposed to be a secret and i got scolded so act surprised tomorrow I’m crying," she tweeted, shortly after sharing the videos. At the time of writing, almost 61,000 people have liked the tweet, while Teigen has over 13 million followers on Twitter, so...let's just hope we're all exceptionally good at acting!

    Related Stories
    Chrissy Responded to Criticism Over Her New Hobby
    Chrissy Teigen Got a Tattoo of a John Legend Lyric
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Lady Gaga's PDA with Boyfriend Michael Polansky
    Twitter Reacts to Lady Gaga at the Inauguration
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Lady Gaga Gave a Powerful Inauguration Performance
    Lady Gaga Brings the Drama to D.C.
    Meghan's Lawyers Slammed Publication of Her Letter
    William's Private Secretary Quits After 10 Months
    The 50 Most Popular Episodes of ‘Friends,’ Ranked
    A Look at Royal Family Portraits Through the Years
    40 Rare Photos of Grace Kelly Through the Years
    Iconic Party Photos From the Past