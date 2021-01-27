Kate Middleton and the Queen are reportedly super close, and Kate has her own direct line to speak to the monarch.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe said Kate calls the Queen "to check in on her and give her updates on the children."

"Kate and the Queen have a fantastic relationship," Larcombe shared. "Kate strikes that balance between bowing to her as head of the royal family in public but being able to check in with her as the great-grandmother to her children."

Kate Middleton and the Queen have a "fantastic relationship," royal expert Duncan Larcombe recently told OK! In fact, the pair regularly speak on the phone, with the Cambridge kids a regular topic of conversation—and Kate has a direct line straight to the monarch.

"Kate has her own direct line to speak to the Queen and she calls her to check in on her and give her updates on the children," Larcombe said. "She always leans on her for advice. It’s believed Kate was the one to teach the Queen how to use Zoom and that’s been lovely, so she can see her great-grandkids and stay connected."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Marie Claire Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

Larcombe also suggested the Queen is working on a major surprise for Kate and Prince William's 10-year wedding anniversary in April, marking a decade since Kate officially joined the royal family. "It’s highly likely she’ll be planning a special secret something to honour Kate’s 10 years in the royal family—something she can do to mark it," the royal expert said.

"Kate and the Queen have a fantastic relationship," Larcombe added. "Kate strikes that balance between bowing to her as head of the royal family in public but being able to check in with her as the great-grandmother to her children.”

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io