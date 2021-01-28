Meghan Markle sought comfort from her dogs, Pula and Guy, over the past year, Mayhew CEO Caroline Yates told Hello!

Meghan is royal patron of Mayhew, an animal welfare charity based in London.

"Whenever we talk to the Duchess about the charity, she always references how important her dogs are and what a support they are," Yates said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had an acutely challenging 2020: Alongside the COVID-19 pandemic and the renewed global spotlight on police brutality and anti-Black racism, the Sussexes stepped down as senior royals and suffered the personal tragedy of a miscarriage. One of the Duchess of Sussex's charity connections told Hello! that Meghan sought comfort from a particular source over the past year: her rescue dogs, labrador Pula and beagle Guy.

Marie Claire One Year of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

Meghan is royal patron of London animal welfare charity Mayhew, and according to the charity's CEO Caroline Yates, she regularly checks in for updates on their work. Speaking to Hello!, Yates shared, "Whenever we talk to the Duchess about the charity, she always references how important her dogs are and what a support they are, particularly during everything that's happened this year, with COVID, and with the personal trials and tribulations she went through this year."

"It was really nice to share our experiences with her about how important animals are when things are tough and what a comfort they can be," Yates added. "That's what Mayhew is all about, that's what we want to try and encourage, we want to try to promote the human-animal bond and what a great source of comfort and stimulation and joy pet ownership can be."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Sussexes selected Mayhew to share their family Christmas card in December, which featured an illustration of Meghan, Harry, son Archie Harrison, and dogs Pula and Guy in front of a garden playhouse. Yates said the charity was "thrilled" by the honor. "We had no idea what it would look like before we got the photo, and when we saw it, we thought, 'Oh wow!' It's very family-oriented, it was really lovely," she said.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io