Meghan Markle Quietly Sponsors a Mayhew Dog Kennel In Archie Harrison's Name

The funds will go towards pets who need homes.

By Katherine J Igoe
meghan markle dog
WPA PoolGetty Images
    • In it, she reveals that she's renewing her sponsorship of one of their dog kennels—in the name of Archie, her son (so cute).

        In the perfect bit of "Friday good news that I desperately need right now," Meghan Markle has taken a very sweet action for her patronage Mayhew, a London charity that works with dogs and cats in local communities. She wrote the forward of their annual report—written some weeks ago, by the sound of it, in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. And she revealed that she's sponsoring (technically re-sponsoring) a kennel in the name of Archie, her adorable son! Say it with me now: Awww!

        Meghan has always had a special connection to animals: In addition to her work on conservation, including narrating a Disney film about elephants, she has dogs of her own. She's gone on emotional visits to Mayhew before, complete with adorable dog photos like the one above. And if you think I didn't go down a dog photo-related wormhole, you don't know me at all.

        You can read the full forward here, but here are a few excerpts:

        "In the wake of [COVID-19], we are reminded that our need to take care of one another is a vital part of the human spirit. Mayhew has always understood this."

        "Mayhew’s temporary fostering programme, Pet Refuge, is more important than ever, with more people unable to afford to care for their animals until they can get back on their feet."

        "As an expression of my own commitment, I renewed my sponsorship of a dog kennel in the name of our son, Archie, to create an interim home for a pet in need. I hope you will show them your support in whatever ways you can."

        Here's a look at the annual report, along with a photo of the Duchess petting a sad-looking German shepherd in a cone of shame (muffin!):

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Absolutely adorable.

