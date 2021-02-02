Today's Top Stories
1
Why I Got the COVID Vaccine at 32 Weeks Pregnant
2
The Fight for Menstrual Equity Continues in 2021
3
The Army Is Loosening Its Beauty Restrictions
4
19 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up 'WandaVision'
5
Gold Medallion + Turtleneck = A Great Zoom Outfit

Meghan Markle's Representative Shut Down Claims She "Snubbed" Kate Middleton

By Emily Dixon
london, england july 13 catherine, duchess of cambridge and meghan, duchess of sussex in the royal box on centre court during day twelve of the wimbledon tennis championships at all england lawn tennis and croquet club on july 13, 2019 in london, england photo by karwai tanggetty images
Karwai TangGetty Images

    Last week, reports surfaced that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had changed their names on son Archie Harrison's birth certificate: Meghan switched out her first and middle names, "Rachel Meghan," for her royal title, "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex," while Harry added "Prince" to his name, so the document now reads, "His Royal Highness Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex."

    Because they truly cannot leave Meghan alone, the tabloid media immediately began to suggest that the switch was a "snub" on Meghan's part, an effort to somehow show up Kate Middleton—who is an entirely unrelated party in this situation, you will note. "The unprecedented move could be seen as a snub to the Cambridges who have included Kate’s names on her children’s certificates," the Sun claimed. "It may also be viewed as Harry aligning his wife with mum Di, who always used 'Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales.'"

    Marie Claire
    One Year of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $10.00
    SHOP NOW

    Thankfully, Meghan's representative quickly stepped in to shut that nonsense down. "The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex," her representative told Hello!

    "To see this U.K. tabloid and their carnival of so-called 'experts' chose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family 'snub' and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child’s birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive," Meghan's spokesperson continued. "There’s a lot going on in the world; let’s focus on that rather than creating clickbait." And that's that!

    Related Stories
    Meghan Revealed Who She Leans on For Support
    Sussexes Will Return to Social Media, Harry Said
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Prince Harry Won Damages Over "Defamatory" Stories
    Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Silence on Armie Hammer
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    35 Unforgettable Royal Wedding Scandals
    47 'Friends' Facts Every Superfan Should Know
    The 50 Most Popular Episodes of ‘Friends,’ Ranked
    The Best TV and Movie Wedding Dresses of All Time
    40 Rare Photos of Grace Kelly Through the Years
    50 Celebrities Channeling Disney Princesses
    Iconic Party Photos From the Past
    40 Celebrity Sisters Who Look So Much Alike