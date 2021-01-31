Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Changed Their Names on Archie's Birth Certificate

About a month after their son, Archie Harrison, was born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made some changes to his birth certificate.

According to a report from The Sun, both Harry and Meghan changed how their names appear on the official document.

Meghan changed her name on the document from "Rachel Meghan" to "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex" and Harry added "Prince" to his title, which reads "His Royal Highness Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made some pretty significant changes to their son, Archie Harrison's, birth certificate in the weeks following his birth.

According to a document obtained by The Sun, the changes to Archie's birth certificate were made about a month after Meghan and Harry first welcomed Archie in May 2019. Both Harry and Meghan changed how their names appear on the official document, with Meghan getting rid of her given name, "Rachel Meghan," in favor of her royal title, "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex," and Harry adding "Prince" to his title, which now reads "His Royal Highness Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex."

Neither Harry nor Meghan has ever commented on the decision to change how their names appear on Archie's birth certificate, but the report from The Sun did offer a few theories.

"The unprecedented move could be seen as a snub to the Cambridges who have included Kate’s names on her children’s certificates," according to The Sun, which has a screenshot of the document available to view on its website. "It may also be viewed as Harry aligning his wife with mum Di, who always used 'Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales.'"

According to the document obtained by The Sun, Harry and Meghan made the changes on June 5, 2019, just shy after a month after Archie was born on May 6 of that year.

Earlier reports about Archie's birth certificate revealed that Meghan used her royal job description on the document, listing her occupation as "Princess of the United Kingdom."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io