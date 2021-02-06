Angelina Jolie On Being a Stay-at-Home Mom During Quarantine: "I’m Not Good at It at All"

Quarantine has been tough for people all over the world, including, apparently, Angelina Jolie, who says she's "never very good at sitting still."

The Oscar winner opened up about her personal struggles with taking on a more traditional stay-at-home mom role with her six kids—Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12—during lockdowns.

I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom," she explained in a new interview with British Vogue. "I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all."

Angelina Jolie has been living the traditional stay-at-home mom life in quarantine—and she doesn't think she's been great at it.

"Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere," Jolie told the magazine. "I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense. I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all."

The Oscar winner also opened up with some rare insights about her kids, detailing some of the milestones they've been celebrating in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think that like most families, we have had this bigger thing happening with the pandemic. But of course you also have these life markers. We went into it having just gotten out of the hospital with Zahara [who underwent surgery early last year], and we were so happy she was OK that we entered lockdown in a different state of mind," Jolie said. "But, you know, there are also these other markers of life: Pax going into his senior year, but not being able to enjoy all that it is to be a senior; Zahara finally getting her driving license, but she’s taking the test with the driver wrapped in the full outfit with the masks. It’s not how you imagine these moments. But birthdays go on, and I think that for many people, it’s made us all feel very human together. There’s something beautiful about that."

We're always here for looking on the beautiful side of things as much as possible.

