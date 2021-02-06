Today's Top Stories
1
Meet the Woman Leading the Super Bowl LV Flyover
2
Found: V-Day Nail Ideas That Aren't Cheesy
3
Yes, Trans People Belong in Sports
4
The Best Romantic Movies of 2021 (So Far)
5
Need New Workout Clothes? Shop Lululemon's Sale

Blake Lively Gave Gigi Hadid Advice About Fame and Parenting While She Was Pregnant

By Kayleigh Roberts
new york, ny may 07 blake lively 2nd l, gigi hadid 2nd r and designer christian louboutin attend the heavenly bodies fashion the catholic imagination costume institute gala at the metropolitan museum of art on may 7, 2018 in new york city photo by dimitrios kambourismg18getty images for the met museumvogue
Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18Getty Images
  • Before they welcomed their daughter, Khai, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik knew they wanted to guard their child's privacy closely.
    • In a new interview with Vogue, Gigi revealed that she turned to her friend Blake Lively for advice on parenting as a person in the public eye.
      • Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are notoriously private when it comes to their three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty Reynolds, 1.

        Before Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter, Khai, the model turned to a famous friend for some advice about parenting as a person in the public eye.

        In a new interview with Vogue, Gigi talked about how important protecting their child's privacy is to her and Zayn—and revealed that she tapped into her circle of famous friends for advice on how to juggle being a famous person with a massive social media following and a privacy-focused parent. Unsurprisingly, Gigi turned to Blake Lively who, along with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is notoriously private as a parent.

        "I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way," Gigi said, specifically citing Blake and Ryan, whom she met through mutual friend Taylor Swift, as role models in this arena.

        Marie Claire Magazine
        marieclaire.com
        $15.00
        Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine
        Blake says Gigi reached out early during her pregnancy for advice about how to balance her privacy concerns for Khai with her life as a public figure.

        "I told her you have to do what works for you," Blake told Vogue (during an interview she conducted "on the phone from her closet, where she was hiding from her three daughters," according to the article). "Gigi has a really special relationship with her fans, and I love how open she is on social media. I love seeing into her world...I’m grateful for what she shares but also understand whatever boundaries she chooses to set."

        Same, Blake. Same.

        Related Stories
        Blake Lively Opens Up About Postpartum Clothing
        The 12 Best Action Movies of 2021 (So Far)
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        How Halle Berry Confronts Sexism with Her Son
        JT Would Like to Forget That Infamous Denim Moment
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The 50 Most Popular Episodes of ‘Friends,’ Ranked
        35 Unforgettable Royal Wedding Scandals
        The Best TV and Movie Wedding Dresses of All Time
        47 'Friends' Facts Every Superfan Should Know
        40 Celebrity Sisters Who Look So Much Alike
        Inside the Royal Family's Secret Code-Word System
        40 Rare Photos of Grace Kelly Through the Years
        50 Celebrities Channeling Disney Princesses