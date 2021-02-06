Before they welcomed their daughter, Khai, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik knew they wanted to guard their child's privacy closely.

In a new interview with Vogue, Gigi revealed that she turned to her friend Blake Lively for advice on parenting as a person in the public eye.

Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are notoriously private when it comes to their three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty Reynolds, 1.

Before Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter, Khai, the model turned to a famous friend for some advice about parenting as a person in the public eye.

In a new interview with Vogue, Gigi talked about how important protecting their child's privacy is to her and Zayn—and revealed that she tapped into her circle of famous friends for advice on how to juggle being a famous person with a massive social media following and a privacy-focused parent. Unsurprisingly, Gigi turned to Blake Lively who, along with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, is notoriously private as a parent.

"I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve gone about it, and I see their kids really blossom in a different way," Gigi said, specifically citing Blake and Ryan, whom she met through mutual friend Taylor Swift, as role models in this arena.

Blake says Gigi reached out early during her pregnancy for advice about how to balance her privacy concerns for Khai with her life as a public figure.

"I told her you have to do what works for you," Blake told Vogue (during an interview she conducted "on the phone from her closet, where she was hiding from her three daughters," according to the article). "Gigi has a really special relationship with her fans, and I love how open she is on social media. I love seeing into her world...I’m grateful for what she shares but also understand whatever boundaries she chooses to set."

Same, Blake. Same.

