Angelina Jolie Is Reportedly "Furious" That Brad Pitt Brought His New Girlfriend to Their Wedding Venue

The drama between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continues—or, at least, the rumored drama does. The latest chapter involves Pitt's new girlfriend, German model Nicole Poturalski

Last month, Pitt took Poturalski with him on a trip that involved a stay at Chateau Miraval, the castle in France where he and Jolie tied the knot in August 2014. Pitt and Jolie purchased Miraval together in 2008 and, as of last fall, were reportedly still fighting over who would get the $67 million property in their divorce. To make matters even more popcorn-worthy, Pitt and Poturalski's trip coincided with his and Jolie's wedding anniversary.

"Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina," a source told Us Weekly of the move at the time. "He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will."

Turns out, Pitt was right in assuming that Jolie wouldn't be thrilled with his very public romantic getaway to their wedding venue with his new love. According to The Mirror, she is "furious and utterly stunned Brad could stoop this low."

"It grosses her out that he’s cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life," the Mirror's source explained. "The fact he’s apparently taken them to her marital home is just beyond tacky and inappropriate, however Brad wants to cut it."



Pitt and Jolie also recently made headlines for their increasingly-contentious divorce proceedings.

