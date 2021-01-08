Fans think Taylor Swift calls out former BFF Karlie Kloss in two bonus tracks from latest album evermore, titled "it's time to go" and "right where you left me."

"When the words of a sister, come back in whispers, that prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed," Swift sings in "it's time to go."

"Not a twin from your dreams, she's a crook who was caught," she continues.

Rumors of a Taylor Swift-Karlie Kloss feud have been circulating for years—they've been keeping Jennifer Lawrence up at night since at least 2018—but fans think Swift might have made her first ever public comment on her possibly-former bestie, via the lyrics of her new songs. Swift released two evermore bonus tracks on Thursday, titled "it's time to go" and "right where you left me," and fans have detected a potential Kloss call out in both.

As Entertainment Tonight reports, "it's time to go" has triggered the most fan speculation on social media. "When the words of a sister, come back in whispers, that prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed," Swift sings in the bonus track. "Not a twin from your dreams, she's a crook who was caught." Which is pretty damning, whoever it's about!

But "right where you left me" also opens with a pretty telling lyric: "Friends break up, friends get married." Swift, you might recall, didn't attend either Kloss' first wedding to Joshua Kushner in October 2018 or their second ceremony in June 2019, perhaps the biggest sign of trouble between the formerly inseparable duo.

"it's time to go" also contains an apparent reference to Swift's ongoing dispute with Scott Borchetta, CEO of her former label Big Machine Records, and Scooter Braun, who acquired her Big Machine masters and subsequently sold them. "Fifteen years, 15 million tears/Begging 'til my knees bled," Swift sings. "I gave it my all, he gave me nothing at all/Then wondered why I left/Now he sits on his throne in his palace of bones/Praying to his greed/He's got my past frozen behind glass/But I've got me."

As of yet, neither Kloss, Borchetta, or Braun have responded to Swift's new tracks, while Swift has yet to comment on her fan's theories. We'll keep you posted!

