Regé-Jean Page Will Make His 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Debut Next Week

In a post on Instagram, Saturday Night Live announced that Bridgerton star/heartthrob/everyone's current collective crush Regé-Jean Page is set to host the iconic sketch comedy show next week.

The post, on the official SNL Instagram account (in the show's typical style of index cards pinned on a cork board background), revealed that Page will host the show on February 20, alongside musical guest Bad Bunny.

Just like the first three Saturday Night Live hosts and musical guests of 2021, it will be the first SNL appearance for both Regé-Jean Page and Bad Bunny.

Put "watch Saturday Night Live" on your personal calendar for February 20, because Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page is making his hosting debut on the long-running sketch comedy show.

In a post on the official SNL Instagram account this weekend, NBC revealed that Page will host the February 20th episode, alongside musical guest Bad Bunny. As usual, the announcement came in the form of a picture of index cards bearing the date of the episode, along with the names of the host and musical guest, pinned on a cork board background. And never before has an index card elicited as much excitement as the beautiful, pale blue card bearing the name of our collective crush, Regé-Jean Page. *Sigh*

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Page also shared the news on his own Instagram:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Page and Bad Bunny continue a 2021 SNL trend, since both are set to make their Saturday Night Live debut. So far, the other three hosts and musical guests of 2021—John Krasinski and Machine Gun Kelly on January 30, Dan Levy and Phoebe Bridgers on February 6, and Regina King and Nathaniel Rateliff on February 13—were all first-timers to their respective SNL gigs.

TBH, it's been nice to see some fresh faces on the show (and some fresh perspectives to the sketches). Here's hoping this trend continues throughout 2021 (and beyond).

Now, if you'll excuse us, we'll just be sitting patiently, imagining our dream Bridgerton sketches until February 20th.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io