This weekend, at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Disney revealed the first photo of Emma Stone in character as Cruella de Vil.

Emma is set to star in the company's upcoming film, Cruella, a live-action adaptation about the iconic villain from 1961's 101 Dalmatians.

The photo features Emma Stone sporting Cruella de Vil's signature two-toned hair and holding the leashes of three Dalmatians while flanked by two of her henchmen.

Emma Stone is Cruella de Vil.

This week, at the D23 Expo, Disney revealed a lot of new intel about its upcoming slate of movies and television shows—including a first look at Emma Stone in character as Cruella de Vil.

The Oscar-winning actress is set to star as the iconic villain in Disney's upcoming movie Cruella, which promises to be a Maleficent-style look into the life of Cruella de Vil, the fur coat-obsessed antagonist from 1961's 101 Dalmatians.



In the photo, Emma rocks Cruella de Vil's signature two-tone, black and white hair and holds the leashes of three full-grown Dalmatians. She's flanked by two henchmen in the photo, too, which helps paint a vivid picture of the world of the upcoming film.

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/fvRntdIVar — Disney (@Disney) August 24, 2019

"Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo," Disney tweeted with the photo.

Officially counting down until May 28, 2021.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here