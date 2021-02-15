Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan and Harry Are Expecting Baby #2!
2
Are You There God? It's Me, Morfydd
3
The 'TATB: Always and Forever' Cast Plays Trivia
4
Small Business Spotlight: Bephies Beauty Supply
5
It's Time to Invest In a Cell Phone Carrying Case

A British Tabloid's Snarky Headline About Meghan Markle Is Drawing Backlash

    • While the response to the news was mostly positive, British tabloid the Daily Star shared the news with a decidedly snarky headline that read, "Publicity-Shy Woman Tells 7.67 BN People: I'm Pregnant."
      • The headline has garnered some backlash online, particularly on Twitter and on Mumsnet, a message board for parents.

        When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the new that they're expecting their second child together, the response was largely positive, which makes sense since the default, polite response to people sharing their joy about growing their family is typically some form of "congratulations."

        Harry and Meghan's actual announcement, which came via a spokesperson, was very brief and didn't contain any details about the pregnancy—like when Meghan is due or if the couple knows the sex of the baby yet. In fact, in its entirety, it read, simply: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

        In spite of the innocuous and, overall, vague nature of the announcement, not all of the responses to the news were totally positive. One British tabloid in particular, the Daily Star, covered the news with the snarky headline: "Publicity-Shy Woman Tells 7.67 BN People: I'm Pregnant."

        daily star meghan markle pregnancy headline
        Daily Star

        The biting headline has garnered some backlash online, particularly on Twitter and Mumsnet, a message board for parents.

        Here is a sample of the criticism the headline has drawn on Twitter, where many users pointed out that Meghan (a former actress) has never been publicity-shy so much as she's grown weary of the press after facing years of attacks and that headlines like this one epitomize many of the issues Harry and Meghan have said they have with the media.

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Some also pointed out the inherent sexism of the headline, given the fact that the announcement was made jointly by Meghan and Harry.

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Marie Claire Magazine
        marieclaire.com
        $10.00
        One Year of Marie Claire Magazine
        Over on Mumsnet, multiple message boards have been created to discuss the headline and people are sharing their opinions about the headline as well as Meghan and Harry's quest to balance privacy with the realities of life as public figures.

        "I don't think they want to keep everything a secret, just that they want to share what they want to share and keep some things private," user MyOhMySimon wrote, defending the couple's decision to share the news. "Yet some people are making it out to seem as if it's one or the other or like it's such a terrible thing to want when even the Queen does this."

        Another user, lubeybooby, weighed in on the sexism issue, writing, "Harry wants privacy too, and it's his announcement too—why pick on Megan? Why pick on her full stop, but particularly when it's such a mutual creation like a new child. Also they can't win either way, if she just birthed a child in secret the press would attack her as well when it came out—what are they meant to do exactly? Disgusting."

        Related Stories
        When Is Meghan Markle's Due Date?
        How Harry & Meghan's Pregnancy News Honors Diana
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Blake Shared Video of Ryan Coloring Her Hair
        When Is Meghan Markle's Due Date?
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Queen's Reaction to Finding a Slug in Her Food
        Diana and Charles Showed Hatred During Final Tour
        How Harry & Meghan's Pregnancy News Honors Diana
        Meghan and Harry Are Expecting Baby #2!
        Harry Once Slapped the Foo Fighter's Drummer
        Charlotte Picked Up a Cute Hair Habit from Kate
        Fans Spot Never-Before-Seen Pic of Cambridge Kids
        Eugenie Went to Frogmore Cottage With New Son