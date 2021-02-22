Prince Philip spent his sixth night in hospital Sunday, after he was admitted last week as a "precautionary measure" after "feeling unwell," Buckingham Palace said.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was originally expected to stay at the King Edward VII Hospital in London for "a few days," the palace said.

Over the weekend, the royals said in a second statement, "Following consultation with his doctor, the Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week."

Prince Philip has now spent six nights in hospital, the Independent reports, after he was admitted last Tuesday after "feeling unwell." Buckingham Palace has not shared a specific reason for the admission of the royal, who turned 99 last June, but it is understood it is not related to COVID-19.

After the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening, Buckingham Palace released a statement. "The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell," a palace spokesperson said. "The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

The palace released a second statement over the weekend, as Philip remained in hospital. "Following consultation with his doctor, the Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week," a spokesperson said, as the Independent reports. "As we have said previously, the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The duke remains in good spirits."

On Saturday, Prince Charles visited his father in the hospital, making a 200-mile round trip from his Highgrove, Gloucestershire home. Charles, who was photographed arriving at the hospital, spent 30 minutes with his father. According to the Independent, Charles made the trip because of Philip's "extended stay" in the hospital; so far, no other members of the royal family have visited the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince William, Philip's grandson, offered an update on the royal's condition Monday, while visiting a COVID-19 vaccination center in King's Lynn, Norfolk. As Hello! reports, William was asked about his grandfather's health by royal photographer Arthur Edwards; William responded, "Yes, he's OK, they're keeping an eye on him."



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

