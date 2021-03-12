Gabrielle Union wore the coolest bra and blazer combo in a recent Instagram photo.

Union paired a cream crochet bra top by Stone with a pale green Paris Georgia column maxi skirt, layering an oversized gray blazer by Anna Quan.

This is the second bra and blazer combo she's stunned in over the past few weeks!

If you're in need of some serious style inspiration after over a year of barely changing out of your pyjamas, look no further than Gabrielle Union's Instagram. She's been posting impeccable outfit after impeccable outfit, and her latest looks will absolutely motivate you to style a bra with a blazer and yearn for the day when someone other than your roommate will see it.

Union shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself and husband Dwyane Wade posing by the pool, adding the caption, "Ma & Pa Wade." In the snaps, Union wears a cream crochet bra top by Stone with a pale green Paris Georgia column maxi skirt, an oversized gray blazer by Anna Quan layered over the top. Wade wears a tailored navy suit by Theory over a camel knit, modeling sneakers by his own Way of Wade brand.



In fact, this is the second bra-blazer combo Union's nailed in a matter of weeks. Last month, she debuted an all-black Dion Lee ensemble (with a hint of gold), wearing a leather halter top under a boxy blazer and low waisted trousers, a gold belly-chain belt setting off the look. Union accessorized with a black quilted Valentino bag with gold stud detailing, K Kane and David Yurman jewelry, and By Far mules.

Oh, and I'd be remiss not to mention the superlative style of the younger Union-Wade generation—namely, one Zaya Wade, who stunned in head to toe Gucci in a recent photoshoot. Zaya, her hair in red braids, wore a green short suit over a a lilac sweater and white collared shirt, paired with black kitten heels and yellow socks. Exceptional!

