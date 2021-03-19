Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were seen kissing in the Dominican Republic this week, after shutting down reports that they had split.

Here's some happy news for J-Rod/A.Lo fans: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted kissing in the Dominican Republic this week, after Rodriguez flew out to reunite with his fiancée last weekend. After split rumors circulated last week, the couple stressed they were still together and "working through some things"—and it looks like said work is going very well! See the sweet photo here.

"Despite all of her previous frustrations with the relationship, Jennifer is still in love with Alex," an insider told E! News."She is already moving forward with him."

Rodriguez's visit to the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is filming upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding, has reportedly done wonders for the couple. "Although Jennifer has been filming, she has been able to spend time with Alex too. It has been great for them to spend time in person," a source told People earlier this week. "They both seem much happier. They are taking things slowly though. They still have a lot to figure out before their relationship is great again."

Lopez is "happy they are still together," the insider added. "They are far from planning a wedding again, but they are still engaged."



A second source pointed out that the couple, before Rodriguez flew out to join Lopez, were navigating a long distance relationship for the first time in a while, after spending all of lockdown together. "Don't forget, this is the first time they have been apart in a year [as she films] and that can be hard," the insider said. "Whatever happened, they are working past it."

